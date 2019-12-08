Scoreboard
Scoreboard in the first T20 International between India and West Indies. Scoreboard
India Innings Rohit Sharma b Holder 15
Lokesh Rahul c Hetmyer b Khary Pierre 11 Shivam Dube c Hetmyer b Hayden Walsh 54
Virat Kohli c Simmons b Williams 19 Rishabh Pant not out 33
Shreyas Iyer c Brandon King b Hayden Walsh 10 Ravindra Jadeja b Williams 9
Washington Sundar c&b Cottrell 0 Deepak Chahar not out 1
Extras (lb-3, w-13, nb-2) 18 Total (For 7 wkts, 20 Overs) 170
Fall of Wickets: 1-24, 2-56, 3-97, 4-120, 5-144, 6-164, 7-167 Bowling: Sheldon Cottrell 4-0-27-1, Khary Pierre 2-0-11-1, Jason Holder 4-0-42-1, Kesrick Williams 4-0-30-2, Kieron Pollard 2-0-29-0, Hayden Walsh 4-0-28-2. (MORE) PTI KHS
KHS
