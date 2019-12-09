Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lock, Broncos pound Texans in Houston

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 03:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 03:01 IST
Lock, Broncos pound Texans in Houston
Image Credit: pixabay

Drew Lock passed for 308 yards and three touchdowns, Kareem Jackson had an interception and a fumble return for a score against his former team, and the visiting Denver Broncos beat the Houston Texans 38-24 on Sunday. Noah Fant had four receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown before leaving with an injury. Phillip Lindsay rushed for 51 yards and a score for the Broncos (5-8).

Deshaun Watson had 292 yards passing with one touchdown and two interceptions and ran for two more scores for the Texans. DeAndre Hopkins had seven catches for 120 yards and a touchdown for Houston (8-5). The Broncos had not scored more than 24 points in any of the previous 22 games -- easily the longest active drought in the NFL -- but topped that in the first half against the Texans.

Lock connected with fellow rookie Fant on a 14-yard touchdown pass to cap a seven-play, 92-yard drive and a 7-0 lead with 7:27 left in the first. Four minutes later, Houston receiver Keke Coutee fumbled at the Denver 29. Linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu recovered, handed it to Jackson, and the former Texan ran 70 yards for the touchdown and a 14-0 lead.

The Broncos made it a three-score game when Lock hit tight end Jeff Heuerman for an 8-yard touchdown early in the second. The teams traded field goals, and then Houston went for it on fourth down in its own territory, but Watson's pass was knocked down, giving Denver the ball at the Texans 34. Six plays later, Lock threw his third touchdown pass, this to Royce Freeman for 3 yards and a 31-3 halftime lead.

Denver got the ball to start the second half and went 57 yards in eight plays, finished with Lindsay's 1-yard touchdown run. Houston finally found the end zone after that, needing just 1 minute, 39 seconds to go 70 yards, capped by Watson's 43-yard touchdown pass to Hopkins.

Lock threw an interception on the Broncos' next possession, and Watson had a 6-yard touchdown run with 13:44 left to get within 38-17. Denver went three-and-out on the ensuing drive, and Houston got the ball back at the 50, but Jackson intercepted Watson. The Broncos used up more than three minutes before punting, and Watson scored his second touchdown with 25 seconds left to wrap up the scoring.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UK PM Johnson extends lead over Labour to 9 points - BMG poll

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

Avalanche G Grubauer leaves early with injury

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Bucs QB Winston overcomes thumb fracture in victory

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston overcame not only three interceptions, but also a fracture in his right throwing thumb in Sundays victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Head coach Bruce Arians told reporters after the game tha...

Jets edge Ducks on Scheifele's late goal

Mark Scheifele scored his second goal of the game on a power play with 422 remaining and the Winnipeg Jets held on to defeat the visiting Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Sunday afternoon. Adam Lowry also scored, Mathieu Perreault had two assists, and ...

Falcons WR Ridley collapses, carted off with abdominal pain

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley collapsed and then was carted off the field with abdominal pain in the third quarter of Sundays win over the Carolina Panthers. According to the Fox broadcast, Ridley went into the medical tent on...

Brexit versus public services: Rival British leaders make final campaign push

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will travel to the heartlands of Brexit Britain in a final campaign blitz ahead of Thursdays election, as he seeks to secure the parliamentary majority he needs to take the country out of the European Union.We h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019