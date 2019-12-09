Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Premier League talking points

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Manchester
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 17:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 17:37 IST
Soccer-Premier League talking points
Image Credit: pixabay

The following are talking points from the Premier League weekend: FRED HELPING MAKE DIFFERENCE FOR UNITED

Until a few weeks ago, Manchester United's Brazilian midfielder Fred looked destined for featuring in lists such as the 'biggest transfer flops in Premier League history'. Signed last year from Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk for a reported fee of around 47 million pounds ($60.30 million), Fred had looked well short of the standard such a fee should provide.

But he has been utterly transformed in recent games, none more so than in the 2-1 derby win over Manchester City, where he buzzed around the field, breaking up opposition attacks and proving to be an effective link to the speedy United front line. United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suggested he had been man of the match and credited his growth on a consistent spell in the team where he has formed a good understanding with another maturing midfielder - Scott McTominay.

"I thought he was excellent. It's great to see it; the boy deserves it. But when you get a run and keep the team together... Scott and Fred have made a great partnership," said the Norwegian. FERGUSON REIGNITES EVERTON'S PASSION

The sight and sound of Goodison Park in full proud, celebration mode before, during and after Saturday's 3-1 victory over Chelsea raises the old issue of how far club owners should go in listening to the voices of their fans. It has been many years since the sort of emotion on show was commonplace on the blue side of Merseyside and it all stemmed from having one of their own in charge. But not just any old ex-player, one who always gave his all for the cause, Duncan Ferguson – and how the fans and the players responded.

Everton made more tackles in the match than they had managed in any other league game in the past 11 years and the fans loved it, just as they did in the glory years of the 1980s under another beloved former player, Howard Kendall. Ferguson's exuberant touchline celebrations and ballboy hugging also helped to lift the gloom of the Marco Silva era.

Already the talk is of Everton following Manchester United's example with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and keeping Ferguson in the job. That may be a case of 'heart ruling head', given Ferguson's lack of management experience, but if Everton emerge victorious from their clash with Solskjaer's side at Old Trafford on Sunday, the temptation will be there.

'SONALDO' DESERVES ALL THE PLAUDITS The brilliant solo goal by Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min in the 5-0 win over Burnley, promoted Spurs manager Jose Mourinho to dub the player, 'Sonaldo, Sonaldo Nazario', a reference to the former Brazil striker Ronaldo.

The weaving, high-speed dribble certainly did recall the ex-Barcelona and Inter Milan forward and raises the question as to whether the South Korean is not a little under-rated. His technique, speed and constant threat to the goal certainly put him among the very best forwards in the game. ($1 = 0.7794 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Ranji Trophy: Chauhan, Rohilla hit tons as Haryana reach 279-3 against Maharashtra

Opener Shubham Rohilla and middle-order batsman Shivam Chauhan scored centuries as Haryana comfortably reached 279 for three against Maharashtra on the opening day of their Group C opener at the Ranji Trophy here on Monday. Rohilla and Chau...

Ranji Trophy: Chauhan, Rohilla hit tons as Haryana reach 279-3 against Maharashtra

Opener Shubham Rohilla and middle-order batsman Shivam Chauhan scored centuries as Haryana comfortably reached 279 for three against Maharashtra on the opening day of their Group C opener at the Ranji Trophy here on Monday. Rohilla and Chau...

LoginRadius boosts BritBox launch with unified customer identity and access management (CIAM) solution worldwide

Hailed as CIAM leader, LoginRadius delivers seamless cloud identity solution for global streaming partnership between BBC and ITV. Jaipur, India, December 9, 2019 LoginRadius, a cloud-based customer identity CIAM leader, is proud to annou...

Dress Diana wore as she danced with Travolta up for auction

A midnight blue velvet gown that Princess Diana wore when she danced with John Travolta at a 1985 White House state dinner is up for auction on Monday, with an estimated price tag of 250,000-300,000 pounds 320,750 - 384,900. The off-the-sho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019