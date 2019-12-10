Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Andreescu named Canada's athlete of the year after breakout season

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 01:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 01:56 IST
Tennis-Andreescu named Canada's athlete of the year after breakout season

Bianca Andreescu was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada's athlete of the year on Monday, capping a remarkable year in which the teenager became the country's first tennis Grand Slam singles champion with her U.S. Open triumph. Andreescu, an unknown quantity to most in Canada a year ago, was a unanimous pick after a breakout season in which she upset Serena Williams in the U.S. Open final and reached a career-high fourth in the world rankings.

"Wow, I'm so thankful for this award. I was not expecting it and to be the first tennis player to win is even more surreal," the 19-year-old Andreescu said in a statement issued by Tennis Canada. "None of my success this year would have been possible without the support from all of Canada."

Andreescu, who at the end of 2018 was ranked 178th but who finished this season at number five, began to gain attention in January when she beat former world number ones Caroline Wozniacki and Venus Williams on her way to the Auckland final. In March, as a wildcard, she won the Indian Wells title but a shoulder injury forced her to retire from a last-16 match at the following event in Miami and caused her to miss most of the clay and grasscourt seasons.

Andreescu, the daughter of Romanian immigrants to Canada, then won her hometown tournament in Toronto before going on to make history in New York where she denied Williams from earning a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title. The Canadian lost just four completed matches during the season, which she finished with a 48-7 record including injury retirements.

The other finalists for the award, which is named after a former Toronto Star sports editor, were sprinter Andre De Grasse, golfer Brooke Henderson, NHL goalie Jordan Binnington and MLB pitcher Mike Soroka. "Canadian sports crushed it this year so there are definitely many other athletes who deserve a piece of this award as well -- we all motivate each other to be better," said Andreescu.

"I can't wait for what 2020 will bring and am always proud to represent Canada at the highest level."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Probiotic food supplements may have different effects on boys and girls: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Top U.S. officials heading to Mexico in press to finalize USMCA - administration official

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and White House adviser Jared Kushner will head to Mexico on Tuesday to work on final details of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada USMCA trade pact, which has yet to be ratified by the U.S. Congress, an admi...

BRIEF-UK's Opposition Leader Corbyn Defends Labour's Election Strategy - The Guardian

Dec 9 Reuters - UK ELECTION UK OPPOSITION LABOUR LEADER CORBYN HAS SAID HE FEELS CONFIDENT AS ELECTION CAMPAIGN ENTERS ITS FINAL DAYS - THE GUARDIAN Source text httpbit.ly2RAadWk...

World leaders risk anger, more protests over inequality -UN official

Political leaders around the world could face growing citizen anger if they cannot re-engage with unhappy populations, a United Nations official said on Monday, as heads of state around the world grapple with protests.Demonstrations in Lati...

UPDATE 1-Top U.S. officials heading to Mexico in press to finalize USMCA -reports

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and White House adviser Jared Kushner will head to Mexico on Tuesday to work on final details of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada USMCA trade pact, which has yet to be ratified by the U.S. Congress, an admi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019