Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN Assembly underlines importance of cooperating in Olympic truce

The symbolic Truce would start one week before the XXXII Olympiad, set for 24 July to 9 August 2020, and the XVI Paralympic Game, to be held from 25 August to 6 September 2020.    

  • UN
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 08:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 08:15 IST
UN Assembly underlines importance of cooperating in Olympic truce
The resolution has itself become a tradition at the UN, being passed every two years preceding the holding of the Winter and Summer Games respectively.  Image Credit: Wikimedia

The General Assembly on Monday urged United Nations Member States to observe the Olympic Truce – the ancient Greek tradition calling for the cessation of hostilities before, during and after the Games – in the context of next year's Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

The symbolic Truce would start one week before the XXXII Olympiad, set for 24 July to 9 August 2020, and the XVI Paralympic Game, to be held from 25 August to 6 September 2020.

Adopting a consensus resolution, the 193-Member Assembly underlined the importance of cooperating to "collectively implement the values of the Olympic truce around the world," and agreed to "cooperate with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee in their efforts to use sport as a tool to promote peace, dialogue and reconciliation in areas of conflict during and beyond" the holding of the Games.

The ancient Greek tradition of the ekecheiria, or Olympic Truce, was born in the eighth century BC "to encourage a peaceful environment and ensure safe passage, access, and participation for athletes and relevant persons at the Games, thereby mobilizing the youth of the world to the cause of peace."

The resolution has itself become a tradition at the UN, being passed every two years preceding the holding of the Winter and Summer Games respectively.

As for the upcoming Olympiad, the text adopted today notes that the vision of the Tokyo 2020 Games is to bring positive reform "by encouraging people to achieve their personal best, raising awareness of unity in diversity among citizens of the world, and leaving a positive legacy for future generations."

It also recognized that Tokyo 2020 aims to ensure sustainable delivery of the Games, building on its sustainability principle 'Be better, together: for the planet and the people,' contributing to the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

2020 Olympics, UN75, opportunity to celebrate 'shared values' Member States also recalled that Tokyo 2020 is the second of three consecutive Olympic and Paralympic Games to be held in Asia, following Pyeongchang 2018 and preceding Beijing 2022, thereby enhancing trilateral partnership in sports and beyond.

Mori Yoshiro, President of the Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, introduced the draft resolution underscoring that people can live together by fostering understanding. Peace was the original concept for creating the Olympics, he stated, and it must be the mission of the international community to promote the Olympics for future generations.

Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recalled that when Pierre de Coubertin revived the Olympic Games 125 years ago, the founder saw it as a way to promote peace among all nations and people.

The resolution was taken up by the Assembly today "demonstrates clearly that his vision endures", the OIC chief said, adding that is also a powerful reminder of the shared values on which both the UN and the Committee are built. As the United Nations looks ahead to its seventy‑fifth anniversary next year, there is no better time than the 2020 Olympic Year to celebrate these shared values, Mr. Bach declared.

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Probiotic food supplements may have different effects on boys and girls: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Arsenal relieved as worst winless run since 1977 ends at West Ham

Arsenal caretaker manager Freddie Ljungberg believes a weight has been lifted off his players shoulders after a three-goal blitz in nine second-half minutes beat West Ham 3-1 on Monday to end the Gunners worst winless run in 42 years. Anoth...

Freddie Ljungberg provides update on Hector Bellerin, Kieran Tierney

Arsenals interim manager Freddie Ljungberg said Hector Bellerin had discomfort in his hamstring in the warm-up and they decided not to play him in the match against West Ham United. Hector had a bit of feeling, I think, in his hamstring in ...

Piyush Goyal to make statement in Rajya Sabha over India's position in RCEP

Union Minister of Railways and Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal will make a statement in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday regarding Indias position in Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership RCEP.Two weeks ago, External Affairs Minister S Jaish...

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong leader does not rule out reshuffle, says focus is restoring order

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam did not rule out a cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday but said restoring law and order was her top priority, as the Chinese-ruled city grapples with more than six months of sometimes violent anti-government protests.Be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019