Left Menu
Development News Edition

Solskjaer compares Marcus Rashford to Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer compared Marcus Rashford to Cristiano Ronaldo and said the 22-year-old has every chance in the world to become a 'top, top player'.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Leeds
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 13:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 13:14 IST
Solskjaer compares Marcus Rashford to Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford . Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer compared Marcus Rashford to Cristiano Ronaldo and said the 22-year-old has every chance in the world to become a 'top, top player'. "It's very easy to compare the two of them, yeah. Both with skills, body shape, attitude, attributes - everything. The boy [Rashford] has every chance in the world to become a top, top player. Let's hope he continues like this," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.

Ronaldo, who plays for Italian club Juventus, has played for Manchester United before leaving for Real Madrid in 2009. Solskjaer said that as long as Rashford stays positive, he will score goals.

"I don't want to talk about the amount of goals. As long as he keeps being positive and being direct and thinking about getting in front of the goal and getting chances, he'll score goals," he said. Rashford scored twice during Manchester United's 2-1 win against Tottenham on December 5. He also netted a goal against Manchester City to help his club secure a 2-1 victory on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Qatar sending premier to Gulf summit in apparent thaw in rift

Qatar is sending its prime minister to a Gulf Cooperation Council GCC summit in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, its highest level of representation at the annual meeting in two years and the most concrete sign yet of a potential thaw in a regional...

Four dead, two injured after gun rampage at Czech hospital

A gunman opened fire Tuesday in a hospital in the eastern Czech city of Ostrova, killing four people and seriously injuring two others, police said.There are four dead and two seriously injured people on the site, regional police spokeswoma...

Japanese man says he will admit guilt in court over 2016 killings of disabled people-media

A Japanese man accused of killing 19 disabled people at a care home south of Tokyo in 2016 said he will admit to the killings at his trial due to begin in January, the Mainichi Shimbun newspaper reported. Satoshi Uematsu, 29, is in detentio...

Duterte to end martial law in Philippine south after 2 years

Manila Philippines, Dec 10 AP President Rodrigo Duterte has decided to end more than two years of martial law in the southern Philippines after government forces considerably weakened Islamic militant groups there with the capture and killi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019