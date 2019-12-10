Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amazon acquire Champions League broadcast rights in Germany

  • PTI
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 17:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 17:21 IST
Amazon acquire Champions League broadcast rights in Germany
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Amazon confirmed Tuesday that they have acquired the rights to broadcast a selection of Champions League games in Germany from the 2021-22 season, as the company continues its offensive into the football TV rights market. The company has secured a package that includes the top picks of the Tuesday night games in Europe's biggest club competition, German media magazine DWDL.de revealed.

In a statement on Tuesday, Amazon confirmed that they had secured the rights for their streaming platform Prime Video. "We are excited to bring UEFA Champions League to our customers in Germany," said Alex Green, executive director of Prime Video Sport Europa.

The announcement comes just days after Amazon UK debuted its live coverage of the English Premier League. The coverage was the first time Premier League games had been broadcast exclusively online in the UK and was met with mixed reactions from viewers.

German football fans are more accustomed to watching football online, however. Broadcasting rights for both the Champions League and the Bundesliga are currently shared between traditional broadcaster Sky Sports and London-based streaming service DAZN.

Germany is the biggest market outside the USA for Amazon, who entered the sports streaming market in 2017 and have since broadcast major events in both football and tennis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Chile Air Force plane crash: Search operation launched; 38 missing

HIGHLIGHTSChiles Air Force said a rescue team is searching for survivors after its cargo plane carrying 38 passengers crashed.Authorities are yet to locate the plane or determine whether there were any survivors.The region where the plane d...

Denmark plans $30 bln offshore wind island that could power 10 million homes

Denmark is moving forward with plans to build an artificial island tying in power from offshore wind farms of up to 10 gigawatts GW of capacity, more than enough to supply all households, as part of efforts to meet ambitious climate change ...

UPDATE 1-Climate change tops list of global worries for young people, says Amnesty

Four out of 10 young people view climate change as one of the most important issues facing the world, and Amnesty International survey on the state of human rights showed on Tuesday, as environmental groups said U.N. climate talks in Madrid...

Finland's parliament picks world's youngest sitting premier

Finlands parliament chose Sanna Marin as the countrys new prime minister on Tuesday, making the 34-year-old the worlds youngest sitting head of government.Marin is heading a five-party, center-left coalition. The four other parties in the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019