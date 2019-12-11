Soccer-Shanghai SIPG coach Pereira rules himself out of Everton job

Shanghai SIPG coach Vitor Pereira said on Tuesday that he will not be leaving his role at the Chinese Super League side to take charge at Premier League club Everton. The Portuguese manager, 51, was linked by British media with the role vacated by fellow countryman Marco Silva, who was sacked by the club last week when they dropped into the relegation zone after a crushing 5-2 defeat by derby rivals Liverpool.

Former Everton striker Duncan Ferguson, who was on the first team coaching staff under Silva, took over as interim coach and led them to a 3-1 win over Chelsea on Saturday but he confirmed the club was on the lookout for a "top manager". "It's always an honour and I am utterly grateful to be considered on a list by a club that I have so much respect for," Pereira told Sky Sports https://www.skysports.com/football/news/12040/11883204/vitor-pereira-withdraws-from-process-to-be-next-everton-manager.

"At this point I am still the coach of SIPG, a club close to my heart in a country that is growing immensely in football. Currently I am not in a position to make any other commitments. "I cannot decide now, I need time to think and plan my future by looking at all the options I have. It's a league I love and, yes, for sure I would love to consider an opportunity in the future."

Pereira won back-to-back Portuguese league titles with Porto between 2011-2013 and also won the Chinese Super League with the Shanghai club last year.

