Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eagles could be without Johnson, Jeffery for stretch run

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 00:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 00:45 IST
Eagles could be without Johnson, Jeffery for stretch run

The Philadelphia Eagles' 23-17 overtime victory Monday against the New York Giants came with a heavy price. Right tackle Lane Johnson is week-to-week with a left high-ankle sprain, while wide receiver Alshon Jeffery's season is in doubt with a foot injury that coach Doug Pederson described Tuesday as "a little more significant" than Johnson's injury.

Both players were carted off the field in the first half of Monday's win, which moved Philadelphia (6-7) into a tie with the Dallas Cowboys atop the NFC East with three games remaining. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that Jeffery felt something pop while trying to run, but added it doesn't appear to be an Achilles injury.

Johnson, 29, has made the last two Pro Bowls and was an All-Pro first-team selection in 2017. He has started 92 games (12 this season) since the Eagles made him the No. 4 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. Jeffery, also 29, has 43 receptions for 490 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games this season. He has 469 catches for 6,671 yards and 45 scores in 102 games with the Chicago Bears (2012-16) and Eagles.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Brazil Senate advances bill that could put Lula back in jail

Brazils Senate took a step on Tuesday toward restoring mandatory imprisonment for convicts after they lose their first appeal, a move that could return former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to jail for corruption. The Senates c...

UPDATE 4-White House will wait for Senate trial to address impeachment charges

U.S. President Donald Trump will address the impeachment charges announced on Tuesday during the Senate trial phase of the proceedings, the White House said, continuing to choose not to argue the merits of the charges ahead of an expected v...

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sounds Out Investors On Fresh International IPO - WSJ

Dec 10 Reuters - SAUDI ARAMCO SOUNDS OUT INVESTORS ON FRESH INTERNATIONAL IPO - WSJ SAUDI ARAMCO REACHES OUT TO INVESTORS ABOUT POSSIBLE LISTING IN ASIA AFTER DOMESTIC IPO ATTRACTED LITTLE FOREIGN CAPITAL - WSJ Source text - httpson.wsj.com...

UPDATE 1-U.S. Attorney General Barr says FBI may have acted in 'bad faith' on Russia probe

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Tuesday he is still not fully convinced that the FBI acted without bias when it opened its 2016 investigation into possible links between President Donald Trumps campaign and Russia. In his first i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019