Colts bring back WR Inman

  • Reuters
  • Indianapolis
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 07:09 IST
  • Created: 11-12-2019 07:07 IST
The Indianapolis Colts re-signed wideout Dontrelle Inman, the team announced Tuesday. Inman, 30, played for the Colts in 2018, catching 28 passes for 304 yards and three touchdowns in nine games.

He played in the first four games this season with the Los Angeles Chargers, tallying eight catches for 132 yards. The Chargers placed Inman on injured reserve with a quadriceps injury on Oct. 2 and released him on Nov. 26. Undrafted out of Virginia, Inman has played in 62 games with the Chargers, Chicago Bears and Colts. He has 166 career receptions for 2,233 yards and 11 scores.

The Colts are short-handed at receiver with Parris Campbell (broken foot) landing on injured reserve this week and T.Y. Hilton (calf) missing five of the last six games.

