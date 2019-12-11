Left Menu
Big second period gives Habs 4-1 win over Penguins

Big second period gives Habs 4-1 win over Penguins
Image Credit: pixabay

The visiting Montreal Canadiens rode three second-period goals en route to a 4-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. Tomas Tatar, Joel Armia and Shea Weber scored those second-period goals, each also had an assist and Brendan Gallagher added an empty-net goal and an assist for Montreal, which has won two straight and three of four since going eight games without a regulation win.

Canadiens goaltender Carey Price made 33 saves. Jake Guentzel scored for the Penguins, who had won three straight and had their 10-game home point streak (8-0-2) snapped.

Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry, who had shutouts in his previous two starts, ran his personal shutout streak to a club-record 177:15 before giving up the three goals. He finished with 22 saves. Tomas Vokoun previously held the Penguins record with a streak of 173:06, set in March and April 2013.

Montreal forward Matthew Peca left in the third period favoring his right leg after getting run over by Pittsburgh's Evgeni Malkin. The Penguins got the only goal of the first. After a Montreal turnover, Guentzel and Bryan Rust got behind the defense. Rust pulled Price toward him, then quickly fed Guentzel, who easily shot into a gaping space behind Price for his team-leading 17th goal to make it 1-0 at 2:59.

Montreal caught a spark in the second, racking up 17 shots and scoring on three of them. Tatar ended Jarry's shutout streak with a power-play goal at 12:24. Gallagher got to a loose puck in the slot and dished to Tatar, whose short-side shot went in off the goaltender.

Armia gave the Canadiens a 2-1 lead at 16:17. He boxed out Pittsburgh defenseman Kris Letang while cutting in from the right point and scored off Jarry's pads. With 14.5 seconds left in the second, Weber - much better known for his blistering longer-range shots -- scored on a backhand wraparound move for a 3-1 Montreal lead.

Gallagher ran his goal streak to four games with an empty-netter with 1:39 left in regulation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

