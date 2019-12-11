Soccer-Serie A club Napoli name Gattuso as new coach

Napoli appointed Gennaro Gattuso as their new coach on Wednesday to replace Carlo Ancelotti who was sacked on Tuesday, the Serie A club said on Twitter.

Gattuso was previously coach of AC Milan and left the club at the end of last season with two years to run on his contract.

Napoli, who face Parma in their next game on Saturday, are seventh in Serie A and have reached the last 16 of the Champions League.

