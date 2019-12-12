Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Rockies willing to listen to Arenado offers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-12-2019 00:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-12-2019 00:53 IST
Report: Rockies willing to listen to Arenado offers

The Colorado Rockies are willing to listen to trade proposals involving All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado, MLB Network reported Wednesday. While a deal still would seem unlikely -- and Arenado has a full no-trade clause in his eight-year, $260 million contract -- the Rockies are at least opening the door for any team that wants to pay for a superstar in his prime.

Arenado, 28, has been an NL All-Star for the last five seasons and has won the Gold Glove Award at third base in each of his first seven campaigns in the league. A .295 career hitter in 1,031 games, Arenado has 227 home runs with 734 RBIs, going deep 41 times in 2019. He led the National League in home runs with 38 in 2018.

While Arenado is the face of the franchise, the Rockies have finished above third place just once in his seven seasons with the club. In 2018, Colorado forced a 163rd game before falling to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Rockies are also 0-4 in playoff games over the last 10 seasons. Arenado also agreed to an eight-year, $234 million contract last spring, and any trade would be complicated by the fact that he has an opt-out clause after the 2021 season.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares plunge 15 pc on capital infusion concerns

Google Chrome 79 introduces real-time phishing protections, password breach warnings

Tri-service exercise INDRA- 2019 between India and Russia conducts

COP25: Science unequivocal on urgency to act, UN General Assembly President says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Lebanon must form credible government to win international support -ISG

Lebanon must form a credible government that can enact swift reforms if it wants to receive international support and avoid a chaotic unwinding of its economy, the countrys international support group said on Wednesday.Grappling with its wo...

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Bolsonaro wishes Argentina well under new government

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro toned down his criticism of Argentinas new left-leaning Peronist government on Wednesday, saying he hoped the neighboring country will do well because it is Brazils largest trade partner in Latin America.A...

NBA-Clippers' Leonard says leaving champion Raptors was a 'hard decision'

Kawhi Leonard said on Wednesday his one year in Canada was a fun ride and that his decision to leave the Toronto Raptors three weeks after leading them to their first NBA championship was anything but easy.Leonard, back in Toronto for the f...

UPDATE 2-Harvey Weinstein reaches tentative $25 mln settlement with accusers -NY Times

Harvey Weinstein and the board of his bankrupt film studio have reached a tentative 25 million settlement with dozens of women who accused the former Hollywood producer of sexual misconduct, The New York Times said httpswww.nytimes.com20191...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019