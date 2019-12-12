Left Menu
Development News Edition

Parents have always been supportive: Martina recalls her initial days

Ahead of the Under 17 Women's Football Tournament 2019, midfielder Martina Thokchom revealed that it was her parents who had encouraged her to play football during initial days.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 12-12-2019 07:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-12-2019 07:44 IST
Parents have always been supportive: Martina recalls her initial days
Martina Thokchom Image: Indian Football Team's twitter. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the Under 17 Women's Football Tournament 2019, midfielder Martina Thokchom revealed that it was her parents who had encouraged her to play football during initial days. "I used to play football in our house with my father from the time I was a kid. He was a football player himself, and I developed a passion for the game very early," AIFF quoted Martina as saying.

"Seeing my interest, my mother enrolled me into a local grassroots programme when I was 10 or 11. I just continued playing. My parents have always been really supportive and have encouraged me to play," she added. Martina was earlier trained by current Indian Senior Women's National Team Assistant Coach Chaoba Devi

"I learned a lot training under Chaoba ma'am. The senior players keep talking to me and encourage me to give my best. It is a wonderful feeling to be appreciated by them," said Martina. "Seeing them win titles for India inspires me. I want to do the same and make my nation and family proud," she added.

India will host the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup next year. The mega event will commence from November 2 and will conclude on November 21. "Playing in the World Cup will be a dream come true and I am excited that India is hosting it. However, I know that I have to make sacrifices and keep working hard for it," said Martina.

The fixtures for Under 17 Women's Football Tournament 2019 are as follows: India vs Sweden -- December 13Sweden vs Thailand -- December 15Thailand vs India -- December 17Final (Group winner vs Group runner-up) -- December 19

All matches will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena, with the group-stage matches scheduled to kick-off at 6 pm. The final is slated to start at 5:30 pm. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares plunge 15 pc on capital infusion concerns

Google Chrome 79 introduces real-time phishing protections, password breach warnings

Tri-service exercise INDRA- 2019 between India and Russia conducts

COP25: Science unequivocal on urgency to act, UN General Assembly President says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Greenpeace chief locked out of UN climate meet amid protests

Madrid, Dec 12 AFP Hours after sharing a podium at 196-nations climate talks with Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, the head of Greenpeace International found herself locked out of the building Wednesday along with hundreds of other observer...

Leonard leads Clippers to win in return to Toronto

Kawhi Leonard scored 23 points and added six assists and five rebounds on his return to Toronto, and the visiting Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Raptors 112-92 Wednesday night. Lou Williams scored 18 points and had eight assists off the ...

Reports: Slumping Sharks fire DeBoer

The San Jose Sharks, mired in a five-game losing streak, fired coach Pete DeBoer, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday night. Assistant coach Bob Boughner reportedly will take over as the interim head coach.Numerous reports indicated t...

Pacers rally in 4th to down Celtics

Domantas Sabonis recorded a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds, and the Indiana bench came up big in the fourth quarter to power the Pacers to a 122-117 win over the visiting Boston Celtics on Wednesday. Indiana handed Boston just...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019