Eagles' Johnson ruled out, four others are questionable

Philadelphia Eagles star right guard Lane Johnson has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Washington Redskins due to an ankle injury. Johnson suffered a high sprain of his left ankle during Monday's game against the New York Giants and was carted off the field. He is considered week-to-week.

Four Eagles are questionable for Sunday's contest -- receiver Nelson Agholor (knee), defensive end Derek Barnett (ankle), running back Jordan Howard (shoulder) and cornerback Ronald Darby (hip flexor). Receiver Alshon Jeffery, who injured his foot against the Giants, will undergo surgery to repair a Lisfranc fracture, coach Doug Pederson told reporters. There isn't yet a recovery time for Jeffery.

Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (concussion) has been cleared to play but he drew Pederson's wrath for not being honest about his injury. Grugier-Hill suffered a head injury in the first quarter of the game against the Miami Dolphins in Week 13 but lied to the medical staff and said he injured his shoulder and was allowed to remain in the game.

When the concussion symptoms persisted four days later, Grugier-Hill told the truth and the team placed him in the protocol. He missed Monday's game against the Giants. Pederson referred to Grugier-Hill's actions as "a selfish act."

"We know how important head and neck injuries are to our league and to just the player himself and the well-being of the player," Pederson said. "And so from that standpoint, to have this come back like this and for him to admit what he has said and done, is very disappointing for me as a head coach after putting our players through meetings and instructing our players. "It's not a reflection on the team or anything like that, it's just one guy who made a bad decision, a bad choice. I take football aside. I say, hey, this is a well-being issue. Had he maybe gotten hit again in that game, who knows what could have happened."

Pederson said he hasn't decided whether or not to discipline Grugier-Hill.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)