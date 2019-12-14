Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eagles' Johnson ruled out, four others are questionable

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 03:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 03:35 IST
Eagles' Johnson ruled out, four others are questionable
Image Credit: Flickr

Philadelphia Eagles star right guard Lane Johnson has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Washington Redskins due to an ankle injury. Johnson suffered a high sprain of his left ankle during Monday's game against the New York Giants and was carted off the field. He is considered week-to-week.

Four Eagles are questionable for Sunday's contest -- receiver Nelson Agholor (knee), defensive end Derek Barnett (ankle), running back Jordan Howard (shoulder) and cornerback Ronald Darby (hip flexor). Receiver Alshon Jeffery, who injured his foot against the Giants, will undergo surgery to repair a Lisfranc fracture, coach Doug Pederson told reporters. There isn't yet a recovery time for Jeffery.

Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (concussion) has been cleared to play but he drew Pederson's wrath for not being honest about his injury. Grugier-Hill suffered a head injury in the first quarter of the game against the Miami Dolphins in Week 13 but lied to the medical staff and said he injured his shoulder and was allowed to remain in the game.

When the concussion symptoms persisted four days later, Grugier-Hill told the truth and the team placed him in the protocol. He missed Monday's game against the Giants. Pederson referred to Grugier-Hill's actions as "a selfish act."

"We know how important head and neck injuries are to our league and to just the player himself and the well-being of the player," Pederson said. "And so from that standpoint, to have this come back like this and for him to admit what he has said and done, is very disappointing for me as a head coach after putting our players through meetings and instructing our players. "It's not a reflection on the team or anything like that, it's just one guy who made a bad decision, a bad choice. I take football aside. I say, hey, this is a well-being issue. Had he maybe gotten hit again in that game, who knows what could have happened."

Pederson said he hasn't decided whether or not to discipline Grugier-Hill.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Eddie Murphy says 'Dolemite Is My Name' is not his comeback film

Eddie Murphy does not like his Netflix project Dolemite Is My Name to be called his comeback movie as the actor says he has making films continuously for many years now. The biographical comedy, directed by Craig Brewer, features the comedi...

India must enact stringent law to combat rapidly changing climate: Experts

With the chorus against climate change getting louder than ever, countries around the world, including India, have expressed their commitment towards reducing carbon emissions but environmental experts feel that targets will not be achieved...

Man booked for availing travel concession on fake certificate

A 43-year-old man has been booked for allegedly availing train travel concession by submitting a fake medical certificate in Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Sunday. The Railways provide concessional tickets to persons with disa...

Government should take criminal action against Rahul Gandhi: Veer Savarkar's grandson

Veer Savarkars grandson, Ranjit Savarkar, on Sunday said that the government should take criminal action against Rahul Gandhi for insulting his grandfather at a public rally in New Delhi. This is like an attempt to break the country. When w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019