Senators' DeMelo sidelined with broken finger

Ottawa Senators defenseman Dylan DeMelo will be sidelined three to four weeks with a broken finger, coach D.J. Smith told reporters on Friday. DeMelo was injured when he was hit by a shot during Wednesday's overtime loss against the Montreal Canadiens.

DeMelo has six assists in 32 games this season. Smith said the 26-year-old will be missed.

"He's probably the most underrated player on our team," Smith said. "I don't think a lot of people realize how stable he is back there and breaks up a lot of plays you just don't notice but it'll give a chance to someone else." DeMelo is in his second campaign with the Senators after playing three seasons with the San Jose Sharks. He has seven goals and 53 assists (60 points) in 242 NHL games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)