Giannis pours in 37 as Bucks with 17th straight

  Washington DC
  Updated: 14-12-2019 09:58 IST
  Created: 14-12-2019 09:46 IST
Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from a one-game absence to post 37 points and 11 rebounds, and the visiting Milwaukee Bucks rallied past the Memphis Grizzlies 127-114 for their 17th consecutive win. Milwaukee now has the second-longest winning streak in franchise history. The record of 20 was set during the team's 1970-71 championship season.

The Bucks trailed the stubborn Grizzlies by 10 points late in the third quarter, but Antetokounmpo, who missed Wednesday's game because of soreness in his right quad, keyed a fourth-quarter surge that saw the Bucks pull away late. Khris Middleton added 26 points for Milwaukee on 10-of-19 shooting.

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored a career-high 43 points for the Grizzlies, sinking 9 of 15 from 3-point range. Memphis' Dillon Brooks scored 19 points, and Jae Crowder had 15 points and 11 rebounds. Milwaukee's Eric Bledsoe (12 points) left the game with a right shin contusion in the third quarter.

Memphis was without rookies Ja Morant and Brandon Clarke due to "injury maintenance." The two have combined to average 30.7 points per game this season. With the Grizzlies trailing 75-65 early in the third quarter, Jackson's 3-pointer sparked a 12-0 run that gave Memphis the lead.

Jackson scored a franchise-record 26 points in the quarter, and his 3-pointer followed by two Crowder free throws put Memphis up 93-83 with 2:48 left in the period. Memphis' lead was five to start the fourth. The Bucks scored the first six points of the final period to briefly retake the lead before the Grizzlies answered.

After Sterling Brown's tip-in put Milwaukee ahead 103-102, Middleton's 3-pointer made it 106-102 with 6:33 left. Jackson's turnover led to a 3-pointer by Antetokounmpo for a seven-point edge. Another Antetokounmpo trey followed by his driving layup and free throw put the Bucks ahead 118-106 with 3:52 remaining.

Earlier, Antetokounmpo's layup gave the Bucks a 43-34 edge with 8:56 left in the first half. Memphis rallied and took a 54-52 lead, but George Hill's 3-pointer sent Milwaukee into the half ahead 64-62.

