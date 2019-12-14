Left Menu
Development News Edition

PCB hopeful of South Africa coming for short tour next March

  • PTI
  • |
  • Karachi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 15:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 15:57 IST
PCB hopeful of South Africa coming for short tour next March

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is confident that Cricket South Africa will send its team for a short tour of the country in March next year. The tour is expected to comprise three T20 Internationals.

Responding to media reports that South Africa had turned down Pakistan's request for the tour, PCB CEO Wasim Khan said discussions with CSA were still ongoing. "In fact they have responded very positively to our invitation and we are pretty confident they will come over for the T20 series," Khan said.

Pakistan has also invited Ireland and Afghanistan to send their teams to Pakistan next year to play white ball and red ball series but are still awaiting confirmations. Khan said the PCB had held positive talks with CSA officials.

CSA is presently in turmoil with the suspension of its CEO on charges of misconduct and resignations of three directors and one provincial association president. Former South African skipper, Graeme Smith, has been appointed as its interim director as South Africa prepare to host England for a full series.

Khan also said that they were making preparations to also host Bangladesh for two Tests and three T20 Internationals in January-February and were expecting a confirmation from the Bangladesh board soon. He noted that independent security experts from Bangladesh had visited Pakistan and returned home satisfied.

"Our main priority is to ensure that Test and international cricket is now played regularly in Pakistan and teams have no problems coming here," he said. "We are confident that once we host the entire Pakistan Super League in Pakistan early next year it will become easier for other boards to make decisions on playing in Pakistan. We want our home series to now be played in Pakistan instead of neutral venues." PTI Cor AH

AH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

UPDATE 1-Renault offers CEO job to SEAT's Luca De Meo, says La Vanguardia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Avengers: Endgame' won't affect story of 'GOTG 3', says James Gunn

Filmmaker James Gunn has made it clear that the events of Avengers Endgame will not have any bearing on the story of Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Gunn, who directed the first two parts of the series, took to Instagram to allay the concerns of...

Here's why Kim Kardashian shared her own family Christmas card this year

Kim Kardashian West, on Friday local time, shared a family Christmas photo that featured her and husband Kanye West with their four children but did not include the rest of her famous family. Although the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas cards a...

Olympics-Abe opens Tokyo 2020 National Stadium

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hailed the completion of the National Stadium built for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Sunday, his speech at the Kengo Kuma-designed venue praising the efforts to finish on schedule after an early setback.The ...

Red Wings, Bernier shut down Canadiens for win

Jonathan Bernier made 42 saves, Mike Green had a goal and an assist and the visiting Detroit Red Wings held off the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 on Saturday. Bernier nearly recorded Detroits first shutout this season until Montreal scored in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019