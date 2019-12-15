Blues' Steen returns after 16-game absence

St. Louis forward Alexander Steen returns to the lineup after a 16-game injury absence when the Blues host the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night. Steen suffered a high-ankle sprain in his left ankle during a collision with Alex Chiasson of the Edmonton Oilers on Nov. 6.

The 35-year-old Steen has been itching to get back on the ice. "The last week to 10 days was a little bit more frustrating than the start," he told reporters after the morning skate. "I think I was getting really close and couldn't get over that last thing. I feel good and ready to go tonight. I'm excited."

Steen had five assists in 17 games prior to the injury. Blues coach Craig Berube wasn't sure how much ice time Steen will get against the Blackhawks but he is ready to work him in.

"He sounds like he's ready, so we've got him a spot," Berube told reporters. "He plays the right way, effort-based, works extremely hard out there, he does all the right things at both ends of the ice and kills penalties. It's good to have him back." Steen is in his 12th season with St. Louis and has 188 goals and 296 assists (484 points) in 727 games with the Blues.

Steen also spent three-plus seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs before being dealt with the Blues in 2008. Overall, he has 610 points (238 goals, 372 assists) in 980 NHL games. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)