Mavs’ Doncic leaves Heat game with ankle injury

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic sustained an ankle injury early in the first quarter of Saturday's home game against the Miami Heat. Doncic stepped on the foot of Miami's Kendrick Nunn and immediately grabbed at his right ankle just 1:40 into the game. He remained on the floor for several moments before hobbling to the locker room with trainer Casey Smith.

The Mavericks labeled Doncic as "questionable" to return to the game. Doncic entered Saturday's contest averaging team-leading totals in points (30.4), rebounds (9.9) and assists (9.3) this season.

