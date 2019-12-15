Left Menu
Cricket-Australia paceman Hazlewood ruled out of Boxing Day test

  • Melbourne
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 08:07 IST
  15-12-2019
Image Credit: Twitter (@ICC)

Australia paceman Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the Boxing Day test against New Zealand due to a hamstring injury, coach Justin Langer said on Sunday. Hazlewood suffered the injury during the series-opening test in Perth and was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the pink ball match.

Scans revealed he had suffered a "low-grade" hamstring tear in the night session on day two at Perth Stadium having bowled just eight balls. Australia selectors will decide on a replacement later for the second test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground starting Dec. 26, Langer told reporters in Perth.

James Pattinson and Michael Neser are the reserve seamers in the test squad. Australia were 167 for six at stumps on day three of the Perth test on Saturday, with a lead of 417 runs.

The third and final test is in Sydney from Jan. 3.

