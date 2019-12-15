Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blues erase 3-0 deficit, drop Blackhawks 4-3

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Chicago
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 09:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 09:21 IST
Blues erase 3-0 deficit, drop Blackhawks 4-3
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Justin Faulk scored the game-winning goal as the St. Louis Blues rallied from a 3-0 third-period deficit to defeat the visiting Chicago Blackhawks 4-3. Tyler Bozak scored twice for the Blues in his 700th NHL game, Jacob de Rose scored the game-tying goal in the third period. Jordan Binnington made 19 saves in his first career appearance against the Blackhawks.

Brandon Saad scored twice, Jonathan Toews earned two assists and Patrick Kane also scored for the Blackhawks, who are winless (0-3-1) in their last four games. Corey Crawford stopped 31 of 35 shots.

The Blues controlled the scoreless first period, building a big edge in shots on goal (13-2) and shot attempts (25-4). Then Saad scored just 19 seconds into the second period, connecting with a low shot from through traffic to give the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead.

The Blues carried a 19-3 in scoring chances into the third period, but Saad put the Blackhawks up 2-0 just 30 seconds in. Toews found him breaking to the net with a pass from the right corner. Toews has six points (two goals, four assists) in his last four games.

Kane made it 3-0 with his first goal in seven games. Dylan Strome kept the puck in the offensive zone at the left point and gave it to Kane, who skated to the slot to beat Binnington with a snapshot. Bozak put the Blues on the board, banging home a slick pass from Robert Thomas with a one-time shot from a sharp angle.

He cut the Blackhawks lead to 3-2 when a spinning Thomas slide a pass through the crease to him at the left post. Bozak failed to connect on his one-time shot, but the puck caromed off his skate into the net. De la Rose tied the game 3-3 just 12 seconds later by cutting to the middle of the ice on his backhand and lifting a shot over Crawford's glove.

Then Thomas struck again, setting up Faulk's decisive goal from the left circle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Eddie Murphy says 'Dolemite Is My Name' is not his comeback film

Eddie Murphy does not like his Netflix project Dolemite Is My Name to be called his comeback movie as the actor says he has making films continuously for many years now. The biographical comedy, directed by Craig Brewer, features the comedi...

India must enact stringent law to combat rapidly changing climate: Experts

With the chorus against climate change getting louder than ever, countries around the world, including India, have expressed their commitment towards reducing carbon emissions but environmental experts feel that targets will not be achieved...

Man booked for availing travel concession on fake certificate

A 43-year-old man has been booked for allegedly availing train travel concession by submitting a fake medical certificate in Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Sunday. The Railways provide concessional tickets to persons with disa...

Government should take criminal action against Rahul Gandhi: Veer Savarkar's grandson

Veer Savarkars grandson, Ranjit Savarkar, on Sunday said that the government should take criminal action against Rahul Gandhi for insulting his grandfather at a public rally in New Delhi. This is like an attempt to break the country. When w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019