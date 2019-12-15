Left Menu
  Updated: 15-12-2019 17:08 IST
  Created: 15-12-2019 17:05 IST
The following are the top/ expected stories at 1700 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of first ODI between India and West Indies at Chennai.

*Report of ISL match between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC in Bengaluru. *Report of Indian Boxing League.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-ILEAGUE-PUNJAB

Confident Punjab FC face Indian Arrows in I-League Ludhiana, Dec 15 (PTI) High on confidence after their impressive win over defending champions Chennai City FC in their previous match, Punjab FC will play host to All India Football Federation developmental side's Indian Arrows in an I-League game here on Monday.

SPO-BAD-JUNIOR

Tasnim clinches gold, silver for Tara at U-17 & U-15 Asia Junior C'ships Surabaya (Indonesia), Dec 15 (PTI) Indian shuttler Tasnim Mir clinched her maiden U-15 women's singles title at the U-17 & U-15 Asia Junior Championships after outshining compatriot Tara Shah in the finals here on Sunday.

SPO-BAD-IND

Lakshya claims Bangladesh International Challenge title Dhaka, Dec 15 (PTI) Fast-rising Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen notched up his fifth title of the season, claiming the men's singles crown at the Bangladesh International Challenger with a straight game win over Malaysia's Leong Jun Hao in the final here on Sunday.

SPO-ANAND-BOOK

Of Karpov's critical remark and Anand's rise By Aparajita Upadhyay

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) Anatoly Karpov once critically remarked that Viswanathan Anand "doesn't have the character" to win big games. The observation "hit a raw nerve", says the Indian, who has since become a name as big as the Russian in chess world.

SPO-ILEAGUE-BAGAN-PREVIEW Mohun Bagan eyeing full points against Kerala in derby buildup

Kolkata, Dec 15 (PTI) On a high after thrashing TRAU FC, city giants Mohun Bagan will look to bag full points against Gokulam Kerala in their I-League fixture at Kalyani Stadium on Monday.

SPO-CRI-SA-BOUCHER May ask De Villiers to come out of retirement: Boucher

Johannesburg, Dec 15 (PTI) Newly-appointed head coach Mark Boucher has said he may try to persuade a few recent retirees, including AB de Villiers, to return to the South Africa squad ahead of next year's T20 World Cup.

SPO-RUN-25K Barsoton, Guteni clinch top honours at TSK 25K as records tumble

Kolkata, Dec 15 (PTI) Leonard Barsoton of Kenya and Guteni Shone of Ethiopia broke the course records while winning the men's and women's titles respectively in Tata Steel Kolkata 25K Race here on Sunday.

SPO-RUN-SHYAMALI Bengal's Shyamali bags silver after tumour scare

Kolkata, Dec 15 (PTI) Long distance running is about breaking barriers and Midnapore's Shyamali Singh, who finished second among elite Indian women athletes in the TSK 25K on Sunday, is doing just that with every stride.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

