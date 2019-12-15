U-17 and U-15 Asia Junior Badminton Championships: Tasnim Mir clinches maiden gold

Top-seeded Tasnim Mir bagged her maiden U-15 women's singles title at U-17 and U-15 Asia Junior Badminton Championships after defeating teammate Tara Shah here on Sunday. In an all-India final, both the young shuttlers gave each other a tough fight before the Gujarat girl wrapped up an exciting match in three games 17-21, 21-11, 21-19 in her favour.

In the summit clash, it was Pune girl Tara who dominated the first game and won it 21-16. However, Tashim came back in the second game and took the game 21-11. Tashim capitalised on her performance and sealed the final game 21-19 in a match, which lasted for 55 minutes.

Tasnim bagged gold medal while Tara claimed silver as both the girls bettered their performance from the last edition where they had reached till the quarter-final stage in Myanmar in 2018. Both the players came into the match having registered easy wins over Japanese opponents in their respective semi-finals on Saturday.

Tasnim thrashed Sora Ishioka 21-16, 21-11 while Tara beat Kazune Iwato 21-18, 21-14 in straight sets. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)