Left Menu
Development News Edition

U-17 and U-15 Asia Junior Badminton Championships: Tasnim Mir clinches maiden gold

Top-seeded Tasnim Mir bagged her maiden U-15 women's singles title at U-17 and U-15 Asia Junior Badminton Championships after defeating teammate Tara Shah here on Sunday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Surabaya
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 18:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 18:59 IST
U-17 and U-15 Asia Junior Badminton Championships: Tasnim Mir clinches maiden gold
Tashim capitalised on her performance and sealed the final game 21-19 in a match, which lasted for 55 minutes.. Image Credit: ANI

Top-seeded Tasnim Mir bagged her maiden U-15 women's singles title at U-17 and U-15 Asia Junior Badminton Championships after defeating teammate Tara Shah here on Sunday. In an all-India final, both the young shuttlers gave each other a tough fight before the Gujarat girl wrapped up an exciting match in three games 17-21, 21-11, 21-19 in her favour.

In the summit clash, it was Pune girl Tara who dominated the first game and won it 21-16. However, Tashim came back in the second game and took the game 21-11. Tashim capitalised on her performance and sealed the final game 21-19 in a match, which lasted for 55 minutes.

Tasnim bagged gold medal while Tara claimed silver as both the girls bettered their performance from the last edition where they had reached till the quarter-final stage in Myanmar in 2018. Both the players came into the match having registered easy wins over Japanese opponents in their respective semi-finals on Saturday.

Tasnim thrashed Sora Ishioka 21-16, 21-11 while Tara beat Kazune Iwato 21-18, 21-14 in straight sets. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

MANUUstudents protestagainst police action at Jamia Millia

Students ofthe city-based Maulana Azad National Urdu University MANUU on Monday boycotted their exams and held protests against the police action on their counterparts in Jamia University in Delhi. Protests erupted at MANUU campus on Sunda...

Benzema looks to put Messi in Clasico shade

Karim Benzema is finally filling the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo and on Wednesday his task will be to trump Lionel Messi. It will be the fifth Clasico since Ronaldo departed Real Madrid in 2018 and Spains most prestigious fixture has not...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares jump on 'phase one' Sino-U.S. trade deal

Asian shares hit their highest in nearly eight months on Monday after the United States and China agreed on a preliminary trade deal, with Australian shares leading the way on expectations of more easing of monetary policy there. European s...

Bilawal accused Pak govt of changing CPEC route to deprived Baloch people of benefits

Pakistan oppositions PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has accused Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government of modifying the route of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor CPEC to deprived people of Balochistan of their share of benefits from ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019