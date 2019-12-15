MDFA suspends Mumbai City FC U-18 team, slaps heavy fine for rest of season

The Mumbai District Football Association (MDFA) has suspended the Mumbai City FC Under-18 team for the rest of the season and also slapped a fine of Rs 10 lakh on it for alleged assault on a match official by its team players and support staff recently. The players and support staff had allegedly assaulted assistant match referee Umesh Patel after an Elite Division game played on Wednesday.

Goalkeeping coach Abdul Qadeer, physio Jay Singh, coach Mohan Das, assistant coach Suprith Jathana and 10 players have been suspended and fined, a media release issued here on Sunday said. The disciplinary committee of the MDFA, the governing body for the sport in the city, took these decisions during its meeting at the Cooperage ground here in the presence of committee chairman Souter Vaz, Darryl D'Souza and other members.

MDFA secretary Sudhakar Rane and its treasurer Udyan Banerjee attended the meeting in the ex-officio capacity. The decisions were taken on the basis of the report by match officials that after the conclusion of the MDFA Elite Division match played between Karnatak SA and Mumbai City FC Under-18 at the Neville D'Souza ground in Bandra on Wednesday, it was reported that officials of Mumbai City team abused, spat on the referee, humiliated and physically assaulted the match official, assistant referee Umesh Patel, the release said.

According to the release, the disciplinary committee has taken a very serious view of the violent conduct and indiscipline committed by the Mumbai FC youngsters and the officials after the match. The committee also heard the oral submissions of the MDFA committee members, MDFA staff members and Aabhan Thumbi, manager of Mumbai City FC Under-18, who were present at the venue and had witnessed the incident.

The Mumbai City FC Under-18 team is suspended for the rest of the season and slapped with a fine of Rs 10 lakh, it said. Goalkeeping coach Abdul Kadir S and physio Jay Singh have both been suspended for a period of five years and have been imposed with a fine of Rs 25,000 each.

Team coach Mohan Das and Assistant Coach Suprith Jathana have also been suspended for a period of one year and fined Rs 25,000 each. The 10 players are: Mohammed Kaif Khan, Twain Fernandes, Aayush Kumar, Keith D'Souza, Wilsh D'Souza, Vishal Mali, Aman Dubey, Pratham Ghatnur, Karsten D'Souza and Ashley Koli. These players have been suspended for a period of one year and have been imposed with a fine of Rs 5,000 each.

