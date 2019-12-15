West Indies beat India by 8 wickets in first ODI
West Indies defeated India by eight wickets in the first One-Day International to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series here on Sunday. Brief scores:
India: 287 for 8 in 50 overs (Rishabh Pant 71, Shreyas Iyer 70; Sheldon Cottrell 2/42). West Indies: 291 for 2 in 47.5 overs (Shimron Hetmyer 139, Shai Hope 102 not out; Deepak Chahar 2/48).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- West Indies
- Shimron Hetmyer
- Sheldon Cottrell
ALSO READ
Maharashtra woos east Indian tourists with flexible packages
Anti-India forces trying to create trouble in Kashmir checked by BSF: MoS Home
Defending champions India to face Pakistan in men's volleyball final in South Asian Games
Japan indicates efforts on to address India's concerns over RCEP
Indoor trampoline theme park Bounce set for India entry