West Indies beat India by 8 wickets in first ODI

West Indies defeated India by eight wickets in the first One-Day International to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series here on Sunday. Brief scores:

India: 287 for 8 in 50 overs (Rishabh Pant 71, Shreyas Iyer 70; Sheldon Cottrell 2/42). West Indies: 291 for 2 in 47.5 overs (Shimron Hetmyer 139, Shai Hope 102 not out; Deepak Chahar 2/48).

