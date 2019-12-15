Left Menu
Development News Edition

West Indies beat India by 8 wickets in first ODI

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 21:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 21:51 IST
West Indies beat India by 8 wickets in first ODI
Image Credit: Twitter (@ICC)

West Indies defeated India by eight wickets in the first One-Day International to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series here on Sunday. Brief scores:

India: 287 for 8 in 50 overs (Rishabh Pant 71, Shreyas Iyer 70; Sheldon Cottrell 2/42). West Indies: 291 for 2 in 47.5 overs (Shimron Hetmyer 139, Shai Hope 102 not out; Deepak Chahar 2/48).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Hyderabad: Protests erupt at Maulana Azad National Urdu University against CAA

Students of the Maulana Azad National Urdu University MANUU in Hyderabad on Monday held protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, as well as in support of their counterparts in New Delhis Jamia Millia Islamia JMI and Aligarh Mus...

Din on day 1 of Maha session: BJP MLAs sport 'Savarkar' caps

The winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly began on a stormy note on Monday as BJP MLAs entered the House wearing saffron caps with the message Mi Pan Savarkar I am also Savarkar printed on them. Before entering the House, the legislato...

Action will be taken against people if they damage public

Manipur police has warned that action will be taken against people if they damage public property or put up road blockades during the 12-hour strike called by Left parties on December 19 to protest against the amended Citizenship Act. Insp...

RBI saw growth slowdown, acted ahead of time by cutting rates from Feb: Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday said the central bank saw economic growth slowdown in February, prompting it to cut rates ahead of the curve and wondered why markets were surprised with the decision to pause rate reduction. Noting th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019