Scoreboard
West Indies Innings: Shai Hope not out 102
Sunil Ambris lbw b Chahar 9 Shimron Hetmyer c Iyer b Mohammed Shami 139
Nicholas Pooran not out 29 Extras: (LB-4, NB-1, W-7) 12
Total: (for 2 wicket in 47.5 overs) 291 Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-229
Bowling: Deepak Chahar 10-1-48-1, Mohammed Shami 9-1-57-1, Kuldeep Yadav 10-0-45-0, Shivam Dube 7.5-0-68-0, Kedar Jadhav 1-0-11-0, Ravindra Jadeja 10-0-58-0.
