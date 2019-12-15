Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Hetmyer, Hope hundreds help West Indies to easy win

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 22:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 22:03 IST
Cricket-Hetmyer, Hope hundreds help West Indies to easy win
Image Credit: Twitter (@BCCI)

Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope hit centuries and combined in a stand of 218 to help West Indies to an eight-wicket victory over India in the opening match of their one-day international series at Chennai on Sunday. Hetmyer smashed 139 off 106 balls for his highest ODI score and his second-wicket partnership with Hope, who remained unbeaten on 102, helped West Indies chase down a target of 288 with 13 deliveries to spare.

Half-centuries from Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer had helped India recover from a shaky start and post 287-8 off their 50 overs after West Indies captain Kieron Pollard had won the toss and opted to field. India seamer Deepak Chahar sent back opener Sunil Ambris early and gave the hosts hopes of defending their total on a slow surface at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

But the partnership between the 22-year-old Hetmyer and Hope ensured the Caribbean side faced little discomfort on their way to victory and a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. While the aggression came from the diminutive Hetmyer, who hit 11 fours and seven sixes, the solidity was provided by Hope.

After Hetmyer holed out in the deep, Hope added a further 62 runs with Nicholas Pooran, who was not out on 29, to take his side home. Earlier, fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell dismissed opener KL Rahul and India captain Virat Kohli, who scored four, in the seventh over of the innings to put the hosts on the backfoot.

Rohit Sharma also did not last long and was out for 36, leaving Pant and Iyer to reconstruct the innings. Under-fire Pant, who was not in the best of form with the bat and lost his place in the test side recently, hit seven fours and a six in his 69-ball 71, his maiden half-century in the 50-over format.

Right-handed Iyer, who is India's latest choice for the troubled number four batting spot, looked solid and brought up his fourth straight ODI half-century. Iyer and Pant added 114 for the fourth wicket but their dismissal in the space of three overs robbed India of momentum and ruined their hopes of posting a total in excess of 300.

Visakhapatnam will host the second ODI on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Helpline numbers activated for people seeking help in violence-hit Assam

The Government on Monday publicized helpline contacts of central and state security and relief forces present in Assam for people to seek help in the wake of protests against the amended Citizenship Act. Central forces include the NDRF, BSF...

Anant National University Leads Dialogue on Industrial Symbiosis in India

The Centre for Sustainability at Anant National University is working to solve the alarming mismanagement of industrial solid waste disposal in industrial estates in India&#160;which has led to numerous nuisances such as irregular handling...

BJP flays hartal against CAA in Kerala on December 17

The BJP in Kerala on Monday slammed the state-wide hartal called by a group of outfits on December 17 against the Centres decision to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, saying it was unnecessary and against national interest. ...

Nadwatul Ulama students throw stones at police, hold protest against Citizenship Act

Massive protests erupted at an Islamic seminary here on Monday against the amended Citizenship Act, with students hurling stones and slippers at police which struggled to keep them within the campus. A heavy police force guarded the gates o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019