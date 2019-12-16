Left Menu
Wheeler, Scheifele lead Jets' rout of Flyers

Image Credit: Flickr

Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele posted three-point games, Winnipeg scored four times in the second period, and the Jets trounced the visiting Philadelphia Flyers 7-3 on Sunday afternoon. Wheeler and Scheifele each scored power-play goals and added two assists. Scheifele extended his point streak to six games (six goals, five assists).

Nikolaj Ehlers, Luca Sbisa, Logan Shaw, Patrik Laine and Kyle Connor scored goals, and Neal Pionk contributed three assists for the Jets, who won their fifth straight home game and are 8-1-1 in their last 10 in Bell MTS Place. Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves. His 16 wins tie him with Washington's Braden Holtby and Toronto's Frederik Andersen for the NHL lead.

The Jets were 3-for-5 on the power play -- the first time they have produced a trio of goals while playing a man up. The Flyers' James van Riemsdyk tallied a goal and an assist, Matt Niskanen and Shayne Gostisbehere potted goals, and Kevin Hayes chipped in a pair of assists.

Brian Elliott allowed six goals on 17 shots in two periods for Philadelphia, which lost every game on its three-game Western Conference road trip. Carter Hart made six saves on seven shots in relief in the third period.

Ehlers fired home his 14th marker, and Sbisa teed up a rocket from the left circle at 11:49 for a 2-0 edge in the opening period. After Niskanen tallied his fourth on the power play to make it 2-1 at 4:15 of the second, Winnipeg put the game away in a span of 4:17 by scoring four times.

The Flyers' Joel Farabee hit Mathieu Perreault late, rocking them forward and sending him to the ice at 9:03 well after he had passed the puck. Farabee was assessed a five-minute major for interference and game misconduct, and Perreault did not return after going to the dressing room.

Wheeler scored his first power-play goal 91 seconds later, and Wheeler fed Scheifele in the slot for a second man-advantage goal less than three minutes later -- Scheifele's team-best 15th tally. Shaw and Laine potted goals 16 seconds apart for a 6-1 lead before van Riemsdyk recorded his eighth goal and second in as many nights.

Connor, who also had an assist, scored the Jets' third power-play goal, and Gostisbehere connected to finish the scoring in the third period.

