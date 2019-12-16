PSV removes head coach Mark van Bommel

Netherlands football club Philips Sport Vereniging (PSV) on Monday sacked head coach Mark van Bommel after its defeat in the Dutch Eridivise. PSV was on Sunday defeated 3-1 by Feyenoord.

Steven Berghuis' brilliant hat-trick handed PSV their fourth defeat of the season. The solitary goal for the Red and Whites came from Gaston Pereiro. PSV had a disastrous start as they only managed to win two out of 12 matches played in all competitions.

"Two wins in 12 matches across all competitions have forced the board into action, with Van Bommel's one-and-a-half-year reign coming to an end on Monday morning," Goal.com reported. With this defeat, PSV is sitting fourth in the Dutch top flight after playing 17 fixtures. (ANI)

