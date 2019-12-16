Left Menu
Women's National T20 Tournament for Blind: Delhi, Karnataka register big wins on Day 1

  New Delhi
  Updated: 16-12-2019 20:47 IST
  Created: 16-12-2019 20:47 IST
A disciplined bowling performance complemented by fantastic fielding effort saw hosts Delhi register an emphatic nine-wicket win over West Bengal in the opening match of the Samarthanam Women's National T-20 Tournament for Blind here on Monday. Karnataka also opened their campaign with a seven wicket win over Jharkhand. Skipper Geeta Mahto (50) scored a half-century to help Jharkhand post 156-6 in 20 overs.

However, Varsha U played a crucial unbeaten knock of 32 as Karnataka women (157-3) chased down the target in 17 overs. Earlier put into bat, West Bengal batswomen failed to put up runs on the board as they were bundled out for 32 in 10.5 overs with no batter reaching double-figure score. Five West Bengal players were run-out. Raksha and Namita too were impressive in the bowling department as they shared four wickets between them and returned with impressive figures of 2-8 in 3 overs and 2-3 in 1.5 overs respectively. The remaining wicket was taken by Shreya (1-3 in 1 over).

In reply, opener Arti Nab (16) and Rashmi Ramola (12) remained unbeaten as Delhi chased down the target comfortably in 5.2 overs. Later in the day, Maharashtra beat Kerala by eight wickets. Captain Ganga Kadam (22) put on an unbeaten 63-run third-wicket partnership with Chandrakala to help Maharashtra chase down the 93-run target.

Brief Scores: West Bengal: 32 all out in 10.5 overs (Namita 2-3, Raksha 2-8) lost to Delhi: 34-1 in 5.2 overs (Arti Nab 16 not out, Rashmi Namola 12 not our; Sanam Mahali 1-15) by 9 wickets.

Kerala: 92-7 in 20 overs (Sandra Davis 9; Amruta Somashe 1-7) lost to Maharashtra: 93-2 in 10.4 overs (Ganga Kadam 22 not out, Chandrakala 22 not out) by 8 wickets. Jharkhand: 156-6 in 20 overs (Geeta Mahto 50, Basanti Hasda 15; Varsha 1-34) lost to Karnataka: 157-3 in 16.4 overs (Varsha U 32 not out, Sunita 29; Nidhi Kumari 1-41) by 7 wickets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

