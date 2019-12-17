Left Menu
U17 football: India beat Thailand 1-0, to play Sweden in final

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 20:36 IST
  17-12-2019
India edged out Thailand 1-0 an enthralling last round-robin game of the U-17 three-nation football tournament here on Tuesday to book a place in the final. The only goal of the match came in 90+1 minute, through Kritina Devi and a bit of help from rival goalkeeper, Pawarisa Homyamyen. The mistake proved costly as her side was just four minutes away from making the final, but the goal ended its campaign.

A long ball from Devi was misjudged by the Thai goalkeeper, and the ball rolled into the goal. The hosts will play Sweden, against whom they had lost 0-3 in the league game, in the final on Thursday. India had an early chance. Sumati Kumari ran from the left wing and played a through ball to Sunita Munda, whose shot was blocked by the Thailand backline. Then, on a rebound, striker S Lynda Kom unleashed a header, but that was easily saved.

In the 13th minute, Sumati beat the defence from the left flank and entered the penalty box, creating an opportunity for B Mariyammal, but the mid-fielder failed to take a shot. In the 19th minute, Thailand earned a free kick, but Kanchuda Phona's shot was cleared by Purnima Kumari.

The hosts kept creating chances and another one came in the 31st minute. Sumati Kumari made a run towards the goal, and shot from the edge of the box, but it was safely collected. At the half-way mark, the two teams were locked at 0-0. After the change of ends, India earned two free kicks, but failed to convert. Thailand's best chance came in the 50th minute when their striker Janista Jinantuya found herself in an open space and shot from the final third, but Indian custodian Manju Ganjhu came off the line to deny the visitors.

India coach Thomas Dennerby said that his team deserved to win.

