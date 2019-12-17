BFI quashes media reports, sticks to Olympic qualifying criteria

Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Tuesday brushed aside the media speculations and remained steadfast to the pre-decided Olympic Qualifying criteria. BFI announcement comes amid the media reports claiming that the Olympic qualifier trials are baseless and uncalled for.

The country's boxing body reaffirmed its commitment to the pre-decided criteria which was agreed upon in the meeting held on September 5. According to the Olympic qualifying criteria, gold or silver medallist of AIBA World Championship 2019 will be directly sent to the first Olympic qualifiers scheduled to be held in China.

In case no boxer qualifies for the finals of AIBA championship, then four participants will be chosen for the trials. The boxer will be picked, if he has been a participant of AIBA world Championship or is a gold medalist of National Championship or silver medalist of National Championship or a top boxer selected by the coaches and selection committee.

A meeting of the selection committee along with the coaches has been planned on December 21 to finalise the fourth participant in all the 5 weight categories of women's boxing. The trials for women Olympic qualifiers will take place on December 27 and 28. (ANI)

