Left Menu
Development News Edition

Predators stun Islanders with seven consecutive goals

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 08:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 08:30 IST
Predators stun Islanders with seven consecutive goals
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Nick Bonino's go-ahead goal late in the second period was the third in a string of seven unanswered tallies by the visiting Nashville Predators, who stormed back to rout the host New York Islanders 8-3 on Tuesday night in Uniondale, N.Y. The Predators trailed 3-1 before scoring the final four goals of the second period and all three goals in the third. The eight-goal outburst is Nashville's largest since a 9-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Nov 18, 2014.

Craig Smith scored twice for the Predators while Filip Forsberg started the flurry shortly before the midway point of the second period. Rocco Grimaldi scored the final goal of the second period before Calle Jarnkrok, Roman Josi and Ryan Johansen scored in the third. Pekka Rinne made 27 saves.

The defensively stout Islanders, who allowed the fewest goals in the NHL last season and entered Tuesday having allowed the fewest goals this season, had their three-game winning streak snapped. The eight goals are the most allowed by New York since an 8-4 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on March 13, 2017. Brock Nelson, Derick Brassard and Casey Cizikas scored in unanswered fashion for New York in a span of just over five minutes early in the second period. Goalie Thomas Greiss took the loss after allowing five goals on 15 shots. Semyon Varlamov finished up and made six saves on nine shots in the third.

Cizikas' goal had not even been announced when the Predators began their comeback on Forsberg's power-play goal 27 seconds following Cizikas' tally. A turnover behind the Islanders' net led to Smith's second goal 2:20 later, and the Predators took the lead for good when Mattias Ekholm picked off Devon Toews' clearing pass and fired a shot from the blue line that was redirected by Bonino with 1:36 left in the period. Grimaldi scored with 48 seconds left. The four-goal period was the third of the season for the Predators and the first time the Islanders have given up four goals in a period since the Dallas Stars did so on Nov. 18, 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Unmarried couple commits suicide as families disapprove their relationship

An unmarried couple allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves from a tree in Tindwari area here, police said on Wednesday. The incident came to light on Tuesday afternoon, when dead bodies of a 22-year-old youth and a 15-year-old wa...

Mayapada Healthcare Group named Indonesia Emerging Hospital of the Year by Frost & Sullivan

&#160;Mayapada Healthcare Group was recognized with the 2019 Frost Sullivan Indonesia Emerging Hospital of the Year award at the annual Frost Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards banquet held at The St. Regis Singapore on 14 Novemb...

CM Gehlot inagurates first Janta clinic in Jaipur

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday inaugurated the first Janta clinic at Valmiki Basti in Malviya Nagar area here to provide free primary health care to poor people living in city slums. In the first phase, 12 Janta clinics ...

Australia has its hottest day on record, more to come

Sydney, Dec 18 AFP Australia this week experienced its hottest day on record and the heatwave is expected to worsen, exacerbating an already unprecedented bushfire season, authorities said on Wednesday. The average nationwide temperatures o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019