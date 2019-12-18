Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aho's three points lead Hurricanes past Jets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Winnipeg
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 09:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 09:34 IST
Aho's three points lead Hurricanes past Jets
Image Credit: Twitter (@NHLCanes)

Sebastian Aho collected two goals and an assist and Andrei Svechnikov scored a lacrosse-style goal as the visiting Carolina Hurricanes breezed to a 6-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. Captain Jordan Staal scored twice, Lucas Wallmark added a power-play tally and Petr Mrazek finished with 30 saves for the Hurricanes, who improved to 5-0-1 in their last six games.

Winnipeg's Mark Scheifele scored his team-leading 16th goal to extend his point streak to seven games, and Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic also tallied. Connor Hellebuyck yielded five goals on 23 shots before being relieved by Laurent Brossoit, who finished with four saves as the Jets saw their five-game home winning streak come to a halt.

After Laine deflected home defenseman Nathan Beaulieu's shot from the point to forge a tie at 2 at 12:18 of the second period, Svechnikov showed some creativity en route to regaining the lead for Carolina just 52 seconds later. The 19-year-old Russian skated out from behind the net before lifting the puck on his stick and tucking it between Hellebuyck's right side and the post.

Aho doubled the advantage just over 3 1/2 minutes later by backhanding the puck between the pads of Hellebuyck to boost his team-leading goal total to 20, with seven coming in his last five games. Staal cleaned up a rebound to conclude Carolina's four-goal uprising in the second period, and then he capped his two-goal performance by scoring deep in the left circle at 3:16 of the third.

Carolina made Winnipeg pay after defenseman Neal Pionk was whistled for a delay of game. Wallmark converted on the ensuing power play to open the scoring with 1:37 remaining in the first period. Wallmark cleaned up a loose puck for his fifth goal of the season after Nino Niederreiter lost the handle. Roslovic answered with eight seconds remaining in the first period after redirecting Nikolaj Ehlers' shot from the point, but Carolina regained the advantage at 8:39 of the second.

Teuvo Teravainen's spinning pass found Finnish countryman Aho at the back post for an easy conversion. Teravainen's assist was his club-best 27th of the season and eighth in his last five contests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

L&T Finance Limited Announces Early Closure of its Public Issue of Secured NCDs

LT Finance Limited a wholly owned subsidiary of LT Finance Holdings Limited has announced the early closure of its public issue of secured NCDs. The Tranche I Issue, which opened on December 16, 2019, has been oversubscribed and has receiv...

Japan journalist wins high-profile #MeToo case

Tokyo, Dec 18 AFP A Tokyo court on Wednesday awarded 3.3 million yen USD 30,000 in damages to journalist Shiori Ito, who accused a former TV reporter of rape in one of the most high-profile cases of the MeToo movement in Japan. The civil ca...

Din in Maha Assembly over amended Citizenship Act

The Maharashtra Assembly witnessed din on Wednesday when the opposition BJP objected to a Congress leaders comments that the amended Citizenship Act should not be implemented in the state. After the House assembled for the day, senior Cong...

Nirbhaya rape case: SC to pronounce order on convict's review plea at 1 pm

The Supreme Court will pronounce at 1 pm the order on the review petition filed by Akshay Kumar Singh, one of the death-row convicts, in the 2012 Nirbhaya rape and murder case. During the course of proceedings, Senior advocate AP Singh, rep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019