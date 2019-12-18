Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NHL roundup: Perron's hat trick lifts Blues past Avs

David Perron scored a hat trick as the St. Louis Blues defeated the visiting Colorado Avalanche 5-2 Monday night to remain atop the Western Conference. The Blues won their third straight game while extending their lead over the second-place Avalanche to three points. They have won six consecutive games against Colorado during the last two seasons. Sinclair named Canada's soccer player of the decade

Christine Sinclair, who is two goals shy of breaking the women's international all-time scoring record, was named Canada's soccer player of the decade on Tuesday. Sinclair, who helped Canada to bronze medals at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, has scored 183 times in 289 appearances for her country and sits one goal away from equaling American Abby Wambach's record of 184. Serie A chief apologizes for anti-racism ape artwork

Italy's Serie A chief has apologized for the ape artwork used for its anti-racism campaign which has been widely criticized. The imagery by artist Simone Fugazzotto featured three apes with different color eyes and detailing. Varnish wins right to appeal employment tribunal verdict

Former European team sprint champion Jess Varnish has won the right to appeal after an employment tribunal ruled against her in January in her case against British Cycling and UK Sport. Varnish, who was dropped from the British cycling squad in 2016 before the Rio Olympics, had sought to sue for wrongful dismissal and sexual discrimination. Strasburg happy to be 'National for life'

Sure, Stephen Strasburg received a seven-year, $245 million deal to stick with the Washington Nationals. But there really was another heavy factor on his mind. Strasburg thought about what it would be like to pitch for another franchise, but he kept thinking about his boyhood idol and college coach Tony Gwynn. The eight-time batting champion and Hall of Famer played his entire career for the San Diego Padres. Sailing: Spain sets sights on SailGP after China jumps ship

China has dropped out of the 2020 series of SailGP, its organizers said on Tuesday, with Spain stepping aboard their vacant F50 foiling catamaran to race for a $1 million prize. "We were unfortunately not granted the permissions necessary to continue operating the team within our existing structure," SailGP CEO Russell Coutts said in a statement detailing the change in line-up for the 2020 circuit. NBA roundup: Mavs end Bucks' 18-game win streak

Kristaps Porzingis collected 26 points and 12 rebounds as the visiting Dallas Mavericks ended the Milwaukee Bucks' 18-game winning streak with a 120-116 victory on Monday. Seth Curry scored 26 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the floor for the Mavericks, who overcame Giannis Antetokounmpo's 48-point, 14-rebound performance to post their 12th win in 15 games. Pirates name Marin as pitching coach

The Pittsburgh Pirates named Oscar Marin as the pitching coach for new manager Derek Shelton's staff in 2020. Marin, 37, was the bullpen coach for the Texas Rangers in 2019 after spending the previous two seasons as the Seattle Mariners' minor-league pitching coordinator. Fury accepts Joshua's sparring offer ahead of Wilder rematch

Tyson Fury says he is willing to take up fellow Briton Anthony Joshua's offer of sparring to prepare for his February rematch with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. Fury is set to face American Wilder on Feb. 22 in Las Vegas after the pair battled to a draw last December, a result that saw Wilder retain his title. Soccer: Charlotte awarded 30th MLS franchise

Charlotte became Major League Soccer's (MLS) newest team on Tuesday as the rapidly-expanding league added a 30th franchise who will begin playing in 2021. "We are thrilled to welcome Charlotte as Major League Soccer’s 30th club,” said MLS commissioner Don Garber in a statement.

