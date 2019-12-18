Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Sinclair named Canada's soccer player of the decade

Christine Sinclair, who is two goals shy of breaking the women's international all-time scoring record, was named Canada's soccer player of the decade on Tuesday. Sinclair, who helped Canada to bronze medals at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, has scored 183 times in 289 appearances for her country and sits one goal away from equaling American Abby Wambach's record of 184. NHL roundup: Malkin notches 400th career goal in Pens' win

Two second-period goals and the 400th tally of Evgeni Malkin's career lifted the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins past the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Tuesday. Malkin, Kris Letang, Bryan Rust and John Marino each had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh, which won its third straight and improved to 13-3-1 against the Western Conference. Johnny Gaudreau scored for Calgary, which lost its second in a row following a seven-game winning streak. Cam Talbot stopped 29 Penguins shots. Wenger says Ozil must 'accept consequences' of China criticism

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said on Wednesday Mesut Ozil must "accept the consequences" of criticizing China's treatment of its Uighur Muslims, but he defended the star midfielder's right to express an opinion. Ozil, a German Muslim of Turkish origin signed by Wenger in 2013, posted messages on Twitter and Instagram last week calling minority Uighurs "warriors who resist persecution". Strasburg happy to be 'National for life'

Sure, Stephen Strasburg received a seven-year, $245 million deal to stick with the Washington Nationals. But there really was another heavy factor on his mind. Strasburg thought about what it would be like to pitch for another franchise, but he kept thinking about his boyhood idol and college coach Tony Gwynn. The eight-time batting champion and Hall of Famer played his entire career for the San Diego Padres. NBA roundup: Pacers halt Lakers' win streaks

Domantas Sabonis had 26 points and 10 rebounds to lift the Indiana Pacers to a 105-102 win against the Lakers on Tuesday night in Indianapolis, snapping Los Angeles' seven-game overall winning streak and 14-game road winning streak. Myles Turner had 16 points, Malcolm Brogdon scored 14 and T.J. Warren finished with 12 for the Pacers, who stretched their victory streak to four games. Darts: Sherrock wants more chances for women after landmark win

England's Fallon Sherrock wants more qualifying places for female darts players after she became the first woman to beat a man at the PDC World Championship. Sherrock battled back from two sets to one down to seal a 3-2 first-round victory over Ted Evetts at London's Alexandra Palace on Tuesday. 2019 a year of upheaval - except for Nadal and Djokovic

In many ways 2019 felt like a year of upheaval with a revamped Davis Cup, a shake-up in the ATP hierarchy and new faces lighting up the women's game, yet some things - notably the furniture at the top of men's tennis - refuse to budge. Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal dominated the Grand Slams, Djokovic beating Nadal and Roger Federer to claim the Australian Open and Wimbledon, and Nadal sealing a 12th French Open crown by beating Dominic Thiem and then fighting off young Russian Daniel Medvedev to win the U.S. Open. Fury accepts Joshua's sparring offer ahead of Wilder rematch

Tyson Fury says he is willing to take up fellow Briton Anthony Joshua's offer of sparring to prepare for his February rematch with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. Fury is set to face American Wilder on Feb. 22 in Las Vegas after the pair battled to a draw last December, a result that saw Wilder retain his title. Soccer: Charlotte awarded 30th MLS franchise

Charlotte became Major League Soccer's (MLS) newest team on Tuesday as the rapidly-expanding league added a 30th franchise who will begin playing in 2021. "We are thrilled to welcome Charlotte as Major League Soccer’s 30th club,” said MLS commissioner Don Garber in a statement. Tiger the Master as game's compelling act stages major encore

Tiger Woods was the compelling golf story of 2019, a year when Brooks Koepka completed an unprecedented double, Ko Jin-young ruled the women's game and Matt Kuchar's reputation as a good guy took a hit. It was a minor miracle that Woods was even able to compete again after undergoing a spinal fusion in 2017, a last ditch attempt to alleviate searing pain after several less radical back surgeries had proved ineffective.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.