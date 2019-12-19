Ronaldo wants to help Juventus win trophies

After securing a win over Sampdoria, Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo said he wants to help the club win trophies. "It was a very difficult game, Sampdoria played well, but we had a good approach and the right mentality. The goal was nice, but I am especially happy to have helped the team to get the three points. For a month I had a knee injury, but now I'm fine and I want to help the team win trophies," the club's official website quoted Ronaldo as saying.

Juventus registered a 2-1 win over Sampdoria in Serie A on Wednesday. The club is placed on the top of Serie A table with 42 points. Paulo Dybala scored the opening goal of the match but Sampdoria's Gianluca Caprari scored an equaliser. Ronaldo then netted a goal and handed Juventus a win.

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri said both the goals scored by them were great. "The goals were both great, Ronaldo remained in the air for an infinite time... I think the first half was very good, like the level of the one played against Udinese, in the second half it was a bit more confusing, but we risked little. Of course, if you remain with the scoreline at 2-1 and don't close the match, anything can happen, but I've seen the team in good health," Sarri said. (ANI)

