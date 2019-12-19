Left Menu
Ronaldo wants to help Juventus win trophies

After securing a win over Sampdoria, Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo said he wants to help the club win trophies.

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo. Image Credit: ANI

After securing a win over Sampdoria, Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo said he wants to help the club win trophies. "It was a very difficult game, Sampdoria played well, but we had a good approach and the right mentality. The goal was nice, but I am especially happy to have helped the team to get the three points. For a month I had a knee injury, but now I'm fine and I want to help the team win trophies," the club's official website quoted Ronaldo as saying.

Juventus registered a 2-1 win over Sampdoria in Serie A on Wednesday. The club is placed on the top of Serie A table with 42 points. Paulo Dybala scored the opening goal of the match but Sampdoria's Gianluca Caprari scored an equaliser. Ronaldo then netted a goal and handed Juventus a win.

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri said both the goals scored by them were great. "The goals were both great, Ronaldo remained in the air for an infinite time... I think the first half was very good, like the level of the one played against Udinese, in the second half it was a bit more confusing, but we risked little. Of course, if you remain with the scoreline at 2-1 and don't close the match, anything can happen, but I've seen the team in good health," Sarri said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

