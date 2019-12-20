Left Menu
SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Claressa Shields says that when she steps into the boxing ring, she is fighting not just for herself but also to elevate the profile of the sport she loves. CRICKET-INDIA/IPL

Australian Cummins becomes IPL's most expensive overseas buy MUMBAI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Australia's Pat Cummins became the most expensive overseas buy ever in the Indian Premier League when the Kolkata Knight Riders paid a staggering 155 million rupees ($2.18 million) for the fast bowler in Thursday's auction in Kolkata.

SOCCER-WOMEN-NWSL/ Russia to appeal four-year doping sanctions within 10-15 days - TASS cites RUSADA

MOSCOW, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Russia's anti-doping agency RUSADA said on Thursday it will appeal sanctions barring the country's athletes from competing under its flag at top international sporting events within 10 to 15 days, the TASS news agency reported. UPCOMING

OLYMPICS OLYMPICS-2020/BUDGET (TV)

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 organisers announce final version of Olympics budget Just eight months before the start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Games organisers announce the fourth and final version of the budget for the summer showpiece.

20 Dec 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT SURFING

SURFING-WSL/ Surfing - World Surf League - Vans Triple Crown of Surfing - Billabong Pipe Masters

The final event of the World Surfing League's World Championship Tour (WCT) takes place at Pipeline, on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii. Ten men's qualifying spots for surfing's debut at the Tokyo Olympic Games are up for grabs for surfers on the 2019 WCT, adding further importance to this contest at one of surfing's most dangerous locations. 20 Dec

GOLF GOLF-AUSTRALIA/

Golf - Australian PGA Championship The Australian PGA Championship takes place

20 Dec SOCCER

SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-ARS/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal news conference

Arsenal hold a news conference ahead of their game against Everton in the Premier League. 20 Dec

SOCCER-CLUB-FLA-LIV/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Club World Cup - Flamengo v Liverpool - news conferences & training

Flamengo and Liverpool prepare for the Club World Cup final at Doha's Khalifa International Stadium. 20 Dec 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WAT-MUN/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds a news conference ahead of his team's Premier League match against Watford 20 Dec 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-LEI/PREVIEW Soccer - England - Premier League - Leicester City news conference

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers speaks to the media ahead of their Premier League match against Manchester City. 20 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-CHE/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur news conference

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho speaks to the media ahead of facing his old club Chelsea in the Premier League. 20 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-CHE/PREVIEW Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea news conference

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard speaks to the media ahead of facing Tottenham Hotspur and his old boss Jose Mourinho. 20 Dec 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-LEI/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of their Premier League match against Leicester City. 20 Dec 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

COLLEGE FOOTBALL FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK

Field Level Media-NCAA notebook Wrapping up the day in NCAA football news and notes.

19 Dec 8:45 p.m. ET

