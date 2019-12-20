HOF announces finalists for 2020 centennial class

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the 38 finalists for the 2020 centennial class on Thursday. A blue-ribbon panel will discuss the finalists in January and choose 10 seniors (players who last played more than 25 seasons ago), three contributors and two coaches to be inducted during the centennial celebration from Sept. 16-19, 2020, in Canton, Ohio.

The remainder of the 20-person Class of 2020 will include five modern-era players. The 15 finalists for those slots will be announced on Jan. 2. COACHES:

Don Coryell -- 1973-77 St. Louis Cardinals, 1978-86 San Diego Chargers Bill Cowher -- 1992-2006 Pittsburgh Steelers

Tom Flores -- 1979-87 Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders, 1992-94 Seattle Seahawks Mike Holmgren -- 1992-98 Green Bay Packers, 1999-2008 Seattle Seahawks

Jimmy Johnson -- 1989-93 Dallas Cowboys, 1996-99 Miami Dolphins Buddy Parker -- 1949 Chicago Cardinals, 1951-56 Detroit Lions, 1957-64 Pittsburgh Steelers

Dan Reeves -- 1981-92 Denver Broncos, 1993-96 New York Giants, 1997-2003 Atlanta Falcons Dick Vermeil -- 1976-82 Philadelphia Eagles, 1997-99 St. Louis Rams, 2001-05 Kansas City Chiefs

CONTRIBUTORS: Bud Adams, Owner -- 1960-2013 Houston Oilers/Tennessee Oilers/Titans

Ralph Hay, Owner -- 1918-22 Canton Bulldogs Frank "Bucko" Kilroy, Scout/General Manager/Executive -- 1960-61 Philadelphia Eagles, 1962-64 Washington Redskins, 1965-70 Dallas Cowboys, 1971-2006 New England Patriots

Art McNally, Official/Administrator -- 1959-2015 National Football League Art Modell, Owner -- 1961-95 Cleveland Browns, 1996-2011 Baltimore Ravens

Clint Murchison, Founder/Owner -- 1960-83 Dallas Cowboys Steve Sabol, Administrator/President -- 1964-2012 NFL Films

Seymour Siwoff, Owner/President -- 1952-2019 Elias Sports Bureau Paul Tagliabue, Commissioner -- 1989-2006 National Football League

George Young, Contributor/General Manager -- 1968-74 Baltimore Colts, 1975-78 Miami Dolphins, 1979-97 New York Giants, 1998-2001 National Football League SENIORS:

Cliff Branch, WR -- 1972-85 Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders Harold Carmichael, WR -- 1971-83 Philadelphia Eagles, 1984 Dallas Cowboys

Jim Covert, T -- 1983-90 Chicago Bears Roger Craig, RB -- 1983-90 San Francisco 49ers, 1991 Los Angeles Raiders, 1992-93 Minnesota Vikings

Bobby Dillon, S -- 1952-59 Green Bay Packers LaVern Dilweg, E -- 1926 Milwaukee Badgers, 1927-34 Green Bay Packers

Ox Emerson, G/LB/C -- 1931-37 Portsmouth Spartans/Detroit Lions, 1938 Brooklyn Dodgers Randy Gradishar, LB -- 1974-83 Denver Broncos

Cliff Harris, S -- 1970-79 Dallas Cowboys Winston Hill, T -- 1963-76 New York Jets, 1977 Los Angeles Rams

Cecil Isbell, TB/DB/HB -- 1938-42 Green Bay Packers Alex Karras, DT -- 1958-62, 1964-70 Detroit Lions

Verne Lewellen, HB -- 1924-27, 1928-32 Green Bay Packers, 1927 New York Yankees Tommy Nobis, LB -- 1966-76 Atlanta Falcons

Drew Pearson, WR -- 1973-83 Dallas Cowboys Donnie Shell, S -- 1974-87 Pittsburgh Steelers

Duke Slater, T -- 1922 Milwaukee Badgers, 1922-25 Rock Island Independents, 1926-31 Chicago Cardinals Mac Speedie, E -- 1946-52 Cleveland Browns (AAFC/NFL)

Ed Sprinkle, DE/LB/E -- 1944-55 Chicago Bears Al Wistert, OT/DT/G -- 1943 Phil-Pitt, 1944-51 Philadelphia Eagles

