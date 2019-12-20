Left Menu
Sports News Roundup: Women's boxing on the map, Trailblazer; Teheran, Angels agree to one-year, $9 million and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Trailblazer Shields putting women's boxing on the map

Claressa Shields says that when she steps into the boxing ring, she is fighting not just for herself but also to elevate the profile of the sport she loves. The American has helped put women's boxing on the map and with victory over Ivana Habazin in Atlantic City on Jan. 10, she would become the fastest boxer in history - male or female - to hold three-division world titles at the same time.

RHP Teheran, Angels agree to one-year, $9 million deal

Free-agent pitcher Julio Teheran has agreed to a one-year contract worth $9 million with the Los Angeles Angels, ESPN reported Thursday, citing a source. Teheran, 28, went the free-agent route after the Atlanta Braves declined a $12 million club option for 2020 earlier this offseason.

NHL roundup: Blues' Allen earns rare home win

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jake Allen enjoyed rare home-ice success in a 2-1 victory over the visiting Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. Allen made 35 saves to earn his first victory at Enterprise Center since Jan. 3, and the Blues completed a sweep of their four-game homestand. Brayden Schenn and Mackenzie MacEachern scored goals to support him.

NBA roundup: Heat snap 76ers' home win streak at 14

Kendrick Nunn scored 26 points, Bam Adebayo added 23, and the visiting Miami Heat defeated the 76ers 108-104 on Wednesday, snapping Philadelphia's season-long home winning streak. At 14-0, the 76ers had been the last unbeaten home team in the league. They trailed by 16 points with nearly seven minutes remaining in the game before rallying to within two, but Al Horford's potential go-ahead 3-point try missed with five seconds left.

Brewers signing 1B Smoak to one-year, $5million deal

The Milwaukee Brewers are in agreement with free-agent first baseman Justin Smoak on a one-year, $5 million contract with a club option for 2021, multiple outlets reported Thursday. The deal is pending a physical for the 33-year-old Smoak, who batted .208 with 22 homers and 61 RBIs in 121 games last season with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Barty and Nadal claim season-ending ITF awards

Ash Barty and Rafa Nadal were named International Tennis Federation's (ITF) World Champions for 2019 on Thursday, rewarding them for stellar seasons in which they finished at the top of women's and men's rankings respectively. Barty, who quit tennis to play cricket in 2014 before returning to the game in 2016, became the first Australian to win the French Open since Margaret Court in 1973 when she beat Czech Marketa Vondrousova in June.

Bryant, Duncan, Garnett top list of Hall of Fame nominees

The nominees for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's 2020 class could build a team that's almost impossible to beat, starting with Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, and Kevin Garnett. The list of 50 eligible candidates was announced Thursday, with other first-time nominees including Tamika Catchings, Swin Cash, Chris Bosh, Shawn Marion, Michael Finley, Mark Eaton, and Buck Williams.

Horse racing: No criminal wrongdoing found in horse deaths at Santa Anita

There was no criminal animal cruelty or unlawful conduct at Southern California's Santa Anita Park this year despite a spate of high-profile horse deaths, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said on Thursday. Investigators looked at a decade's worth of data and found that 49 horses died at Santa Anita Park during the 2018-19 financial year, fewer than the 71 who perished in 2011-12 but more than the 37 who died in 2010-11.

Take 5: Rodgers-Cousins dichotomy highlights Week 16

In a strong Week 16 slate, perhaps the most fascinating game is the final one, when the Minnesota Vikings host the Green Bay Packers on Monday night. No one would claim that Kirk Cousins is a better quarterback than Aaron Rodgers, but he has played the position better for most of this season, making for an interesting clash of styles. That's where we begin.

Russia to appeal four-year doping sanctions within 10-15 days: TASS cites RUSADA

Russia's anti-doping agency RUSADA said on Thursday it will appeal sanctions barring the country's athletes from competing under its flag at top international sporting events within 10 to 15 days, the TASS news agency reported. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) earlier in December banned the country's colors and anthem from events, including the Olympics, for four years as punishment for having provided it with doctored laboratory data.

(With inputs from agencies.)

