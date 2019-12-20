Left Menu
ICC continues partnership with UNICEF for Women's T20 World Cup 2020

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced that it has extended its partnership with UNICEF through to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 with the focus on empowering women and girls through cricket.

ICC logo . Image Credit: ANI

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced that it has extended its partnership with UNICEF through to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 with the focus on empowering women and girls through cricket. The extension of the global charity partnership will once again see the ICC provide UNICEF with a platform for fundraising to help bring positive change to women and girls and drive awareness for the work that UNICEF does as a global champion for children's rights in cricket playing nations around the world.

During the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, UNICEF raised USD 180,000 as part of 'One Day 4 Children 'and this money will go directly to fund a girls' cricket project in Afghanistan. The program which will run for 12 months, will comprise a new competitive cricket competition for school-aged girls as well as training for 120 teachers and providing cricket equipment to deliver cricket and a community outreach program. Working with elders to reinforce the positive impact on cricket playing girls.

Monies raised during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 will go to similar projects in cricket playing nations, including an innovative program to promote girls' participation in cricket in Sri Lanka and build peace in communities. "We are delighted to extend our partnership with UNICEF to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. I want us to harness the extraordinary reach of our sport to empower women and girls around the world through cricket and using ICC events as a fundraising platform enables us to do that," ICC CEO Manu Sawhney said in a statement.

"Sport for development and in particular cricket can be a powerful tool to transform lives and the projects in Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are designed to have a long-term positive impact with teachers being trained to deliver cricket to girls for years to come," he added. UNICEF Australia Chair Ann Sherry AO said, "Cricket has tremendous power to make a difference in the lives of children, especially girls, by building leadership skills, empowering them to achieve their goals and building bridges within communities - so that we can ultimately build a better world together."

"We are excited to partner with the ICC on the Women's T20 World Cup 2020 and enormously proud that Australia is hosting this important event for women." The ICC and UNICEF partnership commenced in 2015, as part of the ICC's global community outreach program 'Cricket 4 Good'. The partnership and public donations continue to bring positive change to children through the programs in cricket playing nations focused on empowering women and girls in cricket. (ANI)

Telekom Albania Selects STL and Cognity for its Digital Transformation Program

PUNE, India, Dec. 20, 2019 PRNewswire -- STL NSE STRTECH, a global data networks innovator, in partnership with Cognity, a leading European systems integrator, announced signing of a multi-year, multi-million dollar strategic digital trans...

Mangaluru firing: North Kerala put on high alert

The Kerala police has been directed to maintain high vigil in northern districts of the state in the wake of the killing of two people in police firing in Mangaluru in neighbouring Karnataka during protests against Citizenship Amendment Act...

UPDATE 3-China won't allow foreign forces to interfere in HK, Macau - Xi

President Xi Jinping said on Friday China would never allow foreign forces to interfere with its special regions of Hong Kong and Macau, as he swore in a new pro-Beijing government for the gambling hub of Macau.Xi, speaking at a ceremony ma...

Anti-CAA protest: Mamata Banerjee speaking Pakistan's language, says Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party BJP chief Dilip Ghosh tore into Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for opposing the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act by claiming that she is carrying out anti-national activities. He also accused Ba...
