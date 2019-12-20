Left Menu
Senators squander lead but edge Predators in OT

  20-12-2019
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Twitter (@Senators)

Anthony Duclair scored on a power play 2:40 into overtime as the host Ottawa Senators skated to a 5-4 victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday. Nashville erased Ottawa's 4-1 lead in the third period before Duclair unleashed a blast from the right circle that beat Juuse Saros (19 saves). Duclair's team-leading 20th goal of the season matched his career-high set with the Arizona Coyotes in 2015-16. It was Duclair's 10th tally in his past eight games.

Colin White, Vladislav Namestnikov and Artem Anisimov each scored in the second period, and Brady Tkachuk added a power-play goal in the third for the Senators, who improved to 10-5-0 at home this season. Ottawa's Marcus Hogberg made 33 saves after receiving the start with fellow goaltender Anders Nilsson dealing with an illness. Hogberg, 25, earned his first career NHL win in his eighth appearance (seventh start).

Nashville captain Roman Josi scored his fourth goal in three games in highlight-reel fashion to forge a tie at 4 with 6:53 remaining in the third period. The defenseman weaved his way between a pair of Senators before tucking the puck past a diving Hogberg for his 11th goal of the season. Craig Smith added his third goal in two contests, Rocco Grimaldi had his third in as many outings, and Ryan Johansen added a power-play tally for the Predators, who fell to 2-0-1 on their four-game road trip.

After Tkachuk's power-play goal gave Ottawa a 4-1 lead at 1:20 of the third period, Grimaldi answered 15 seconds later. Johansen redirected the puck with his skate to bring Nashville within one at 9:39.

Smith opened the scoring midway into the first period before White answered at 3:02 of the second by lifting a shot past Saros for his first goal since Nov. 11. Ottawa gained a 2-1 advantage by recording its seventh short-handed goal of the season. Jean-Gabriel Pageau skated into the offensive end before unleashing a shot that deflected off Namestnikov, who then slapped the loose puck past Saros for his eighth goal of the campaign.

Anisimov gave the Senators a 3-1 lead with 1:19 remaining in the second period after one-timing Tyler Ennis' centering feed past Saros. The goal was Anisimov's sixth of the season and fourth in eight games.

