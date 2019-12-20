Left Menu
Soccer-Sociedad ease pain for thrashed minnows by inviting whole village to match

  Updated: 20-12-2019 18:45 IST
An embarrassing evening for Spanish fourth division side Becerril, who were thrashed 8-0 in the Copa del Rey by Real Sociedad, ended on a high after the team and the whole village they hail from were invited to watch the La Liga club in action. Sociedad, who are sixth in La Liga, will pay for tickets, dinner and a three-hour coach ride from Becerril de Campos in Castille de Leon to San Sebastian for the players, staff and all of the village's 754 inhabitants for a match of their choice.

"The match was a real festival of football and we are very grateful for how we were treated by Real Sociedad and how they consoled us after the thrashing," club president Juan Antonio Redondo told Spanish newspaper Marca after Thursday's match. "We'll take a look at our calendar and as soon as we can we'll all be delighted to come to San Sebastian."

