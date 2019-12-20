Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan fightback after Shaheen's five-fer in second Test

  • PTI
  • |
  • Karachi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 19:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 19:13 IST
Pakistan fightback after Shaheen's five-fer in second Test

Karachi, Dec 20 (AFP) Lanky paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi took a maiden five-wicket haul to lead Pakistan's fightback after Sri Lanka gained a crucial lead in the second Test in Karachi on Friday. The 19-year-old paceman took 5-77 and was ably supported by new-ball partner Mohammad Abbas (4-55) to keep Sri Lanka down to 271 on a tricky National stadium pitch.

That gave the visitors a lead of 80 runs over Pakistan's first innings total of 191. By the close of second day's play Pakistan had wiped off 57 of the deficit for no loss but still trail by 23 runs with all 10 wickets in hand and three days to play.

Opener Abid Ali -- who became the first batsman ever to hit a debut hundred in both Test and one-day international in the first match in Rawalpindi -- was unbeaten on 32 and Shan Masood on 21 not out. The first Test in Rawalpindi ended in a draw due to bad weather, leaving both teams to fight it out for the series win in Karachi.

The series is part of the ongoing World Test championship with nine teams competing. The top two teams will play the final in June 2021. Sri Lanka fought through Dinesh Chandimal who made 74 and Dilruwan Perera who made a fighting 48 batting at number nine.

With his team wobbling at 80-5 in the morning, Chandimal built partnerships of 67 with Dhananjaya de Silva (32) for the sixth wicket, 37 for the seventh wicket with Niroshan Dickwella (21) and then another 51 with Perera for the eighth. Chandimal was finally dismissed by part-time spinner Haris Sohail, caught at backward point after he mistimed a cut. He hit ten boundaries in his 143-ball knock.

The extended two-and-a-half hour first session belonged to Pakistan who took three early wickets after Sri Lanka resumed at 64-3. It were Abbas and Shaheen who rattled the Sri Lankan batting.

Abbas had nightwatchman Lasith Embuldeniya caught in the slip for 13 before left-armer Afridi dismissed Angelo Mathews, also for 13. De Silva, who scored a century in the first Test, batted with grit to frustrate Pakistan and take Sri Lanka to 170-6 at lunch.

Shaheen broke the stand by luring De Silva into hooking straight into the hands of deep square-leg fielder Abbas, who held a running catch. Perera also added an invaluable 36 for the ninth wicket with Vishwa Fernando to increase Sri Lanka's lead before Shaheen took the last two wickets in three balls.

Shahen's previous best of 4-64 came in the Centurion Test against South Africa earlier this year. Perera hit six boundaries and a six in his 84-ball stay.

The Test series -- part of the ongoing World Test championship -- is the first in Pakistan since a militant attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in 2009 suspended international cricket in the country. (AFP) APA APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 release date, Team examined rhododendron bush

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

India-US partnership can only succeed if it is rooted in honest dialogue: Warren

The partnership between India and the US will only succeed if it is rooted in honest dialogue and shared respect for religious pluralism, democracy and human rights, top American Senator and Democratic presidential aspirant Elizabeth Warren...

BJP trying to discredit anti-CAA movement: Rawat

The opposition Congress on Friday said the BJP-led government is trying to discredit the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act movement and create divisions among the agitators, not only in Assam but across the country. Addressing a press confere...

eSwatini opposition leaders, activists targeted in police raids

Police in eSwatini arrested the head of the southern African countrys largest opposition party and several other politicians and activists in raids on their houses on Friday, their parties said.The raids took place as peoples anger against ...

UPDATE 1-UK prosecutors charge U.S. diplomat's wife over fatal car crash

British prosecutors said on Friday they have decided to charge Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a U.S. diplomat, with causing death by dangerous driving after a car crash in central England in August in which a teenager died.Harry Dunn, 19, died ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019