Left Menu
Development News Edition

Last two days have been hugely positive: Faf du Plessis

South Africa Test skipper Faf du Plessis said that his last two days was 'hugely positive' in the field ahead of the Boxing Day Test against England.

  • ANI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 09:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 09:09 IST
Last two days have been hugely positive: Faf du Plessis
South Africa Test skipper Faf du Plessis. Image Credit: ANI

South Africa Test skipper Faf du Plessis said that his last two days was 'hugely positive' in the field ahead of the Boxing Day Test against England. "The last two days have been hugely positive for me to see that, even though we are not getting the time in the middle, we are getting very specific practice," ESPNcrcicinfo quoted Plessis as saying.

The newly appointed batting consultant Jacques Kallis is having conversations with batsmen about how can they perform better."Jacques Kallis is talking to batters about how they are batting, what they are looking for, what is a bowler trying to do, how they are putting together their first 20 balls - those things are absolute gold for young players to grow and even for myself. It has been unbelievable just talking to people like that. Their cricket brains are exceptional. You just feed off it the whole time," Plessis added. Recently Proteas' whole coaching staff got changed after the CEO Thabang Moroe was suspended on the allegations of misconduct.

After that CSA made Jacques Faul as acting CEO, Graeme Smith was appointed as acting director of cricket, and Boucher as head coach. Plessis said that the experience which was the side lacked during India tour will now get filled by Kallis and Boucher.

India whitewashed South Africa 3-0 in their last Test outing. "The last two days have been exceptional in terms of hearing the conversations that's taking place between us, talking in a batting group with Boucher and Kallis. It's unbelievable conversations that haven't happened for a while and the reason why it hasn't happened is because we did have experience in our team, especially in India series. Post the India tour we needed experience," Plessis said.

Proteas team is currently practicing for the upcoming Test series against England. South Africa will host England for four-match Test series which will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC). Test series will be followed by three ODIs and as many T20Is. On Friday, batsman Temba Bavuma was ruled out of the opening Test due to a muscle strain.

South Africa squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Beuran Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Pieter Malan, Aiden Markram, Zubayr Hamza, Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Dane Paterson, Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second, Rassie van der Dussen. The first Test will be played at Centurion from December 26. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

NHL roundup: Panthers' Acciari notches 2nd straight hat trick

Noel Acciari scored his second straight hat trick, racking up three consecutive goals during Floridas five-goal second period, as the Panthers defeated the Dallas Stars 7-4 on Friday night in Sunrise, Fla. Pavel Bure is the only other Panth...

Anti-CAA protests: Section 144 imposed in Gorakhpur

Following violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act here, the city police imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the IPC in Gorakhpur on Saturday to maintain law and order situation in the district. The situation is pe...

Aryaman Birla takes break from cricket due to mental health issues

Aryaman Birla, who was part of Rajasthan Royals till the last IPL season, has said that he is taking an indefinite break from cricket owing to severe anxiety related to the sport. The 22-year-old, who plays for Madhya Pradesh in the domesti...

NRI calls for involving diaspora community for speedy financial aid to distressed overseas Indians

Observing that Indian diplomatic missions struggle to help their nationals due to lack of funds, an eminent NRI has called for involving the diaspora community, the ICWF and other renowned organisations and individuals for the speedy financ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019