Pune half-marathon to attract nearly 20000 participants

Around 20000 runners will hit the road for the Pune Half- Marathon 2019 here on Sunday. The race will start at 5.15 am from the Balewadi Stadium.

The build-up to the half-marathon had picked up pace last week with the event ambassador Janet Cherobon-Bawcom leading from the front. The US Olympian has been conducting promo runs and track sessions across the city. In her first track session in the city, Janet spoke to aspiring runners and conducted a track session together with her coach, Jay Bawcom. She also met the coaches and discussed broader aspects of training and nutrition.

Janet participated in promo runs at the Pune University and Dighi Hills to promote the concept of running. Speaking before the half marathon, Janet said, "Since landing in Pune, I have been quite thrilled to witness the kind of enthusiasm that the city has shown towards the event. It doesn’t feel like that the race is just in its second year.

"The promo runs and the training sessions have seen considerable participation from the localities. The running culture and enthusiasm have excited me and I am looking forward to the race." PTI AH AH

