The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours

EXPECTED STORIES: *West Indies press conference ahead of heir third ODI agains India.

*Report of ISL match between ATK and Hyderabad. * Report of I-League match between Chennai City and NEROCA.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-CRI-IND-PREVIEW Upbeat India look to end on a high

By Tapan Mohanta Cuttack, Dec 21 (PTI) India have everything going their way as they head into the third and final ODI against the West Indies here on Sunday eyeing a 10th straight bilateral series win over the Caribbean side.

SPO-CRI-IND-LD IYER

Never took responsibility initially, but I know my game really well now: Shreyas Iyer By Tapan Mohanta

Cuttack, Dec 21 (PTI) Shreyas Iyer on Saturday said he was flamboyant but not responsible in the beginning of his career, a far cry from the present day matured man who is displaying both in equal measure while solving India's number four conundrum.

SPO-CRI-RANKING-WOM ICC Women's T20I rankings: Radha remains in 2nd, Deepti, Poonam slip to 5th & 6th spots

Dubai, Dec 21 (PTI) Left-arm Indian spinner Radha Yadav was static at the second spot but compatriots Deepti Sharma and Poonam Yadav slipped a place each to the fifth and sixth positions in the latest ICC Women's T20I players rankings.

SPO-PAK-CURATOR-ATKINSON PCB ropes in seasoned curator Atkinson to improve state of pitches in country

Karachi, Dec 21 (PTI) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has hired the services of experienced curator Andy Atkinson to review the state of pitches in the country and help local curators prepare sporting pitches.

SPO-ILEAGUE-KASHMIR Real Kashmir, TRAU eye first win in I-League

Imphal, Dec 21 (PTI) Real Kashmir and debutants TRAU FC will continue their quest for first win when they clash in an I-league fixture at the Khuman Lampak Stadium here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-CURRAN-CSK Opportunity to pick Dhoni, Fleming's brains: Sam Curran

Chennai, Dec 21 (PTI) England all-rounder Sam Curran is looking at his entry into the Chennai Super Kings setup as an "opportunity to pick the brains" of seasoned captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and coach Stephen Fleming.

SPO-LIFT-JEREMY-RECORD Jeremy smashes national and his own Youth World record

Doha, Dec 21 (PTI) Youth Olympic gold medallist weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga went on a record-breaking spree, claiming three world marks in a remarkable performance, on the way to a silver in the men's 67kg category at the 6th Qatar International Cup here.

SPO-CRI-DRAVID-SON

Dravid's son thrills with double century Bengaluru, Dec 21 (PTI) Former India captain Rahul Dravid's son Samit has scored a brilliant double century in an Under-14 Karnataka state inter zonal cricket match.

SPO-CRI-ARYAMAN-MENTALHEALTH

Aryaman Birla takes break from cricket due to mental health issues New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Aryaman Birla, who was part of Rajasthan Royals till the last IPL season, has said that he is taking an indefinite break from cricket owing "to severe anxiety related to the sport".

SPO-KHELO-NATARAJ

Looking to book berth in Tokyo Olympics: national record holder Srihari Nataraj New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Srihari Nataraj, who holds the national record in 50m backstroke, 100m backstroke and 200m backstroke, said his immediate aim is to book a berth in the Tokyo Olympics.

SPO-HOCK-HI

HI directs AIPSCB to withdraw Punjab Police, J&K Police from All India Police hockey New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Hockey India (HI) on Saturday asked the All India Police Sports Control Board (AIPSCB) to withdraw Punjab Police and J&K Police immediately from the on-going 68th All India Police Hockey Championship in Bhubaneswar for indiscipline and unruly behaviours.

