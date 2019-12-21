Left Menu
Development News Edition

Carlo Ancelotti appointed Everton manager

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 17:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 17:45 IST
Carlo Ancelotti appointed Everton manager
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Everton appointed Carlo Ancelotti as the club's new manager on Saturday, with the experienced Italian taking charge at Goodison Park on a four-and-a-half-year deal. Ancelotti, 60, will attend Saturday's Premier League clash with Arsenal, but will not take charge until the Boxing Day visit of Burnley.

The three-time Champions League-winning coach was sacked by Napoli earlier this month but comes with a trophy-laden CV from spells at a clutch of Europe's top clubs, including Juventus, AC Milan, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich. His arrival is a coup for the Toffees, who are languishing in 16th place in the Premier League, just three points above the relegation zone.

"This is a great club with a rich history and a very passionate fan base," Ancelotti said in a club statement. "There is a clear vision from the owner and the board to deliver success and trophies.

"That is something that appeals to me as a manager and I am thrilled at the prospect of being able to work with everybody at the club to help make that vision a reality." Caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson, who will take charge against Arsenal, will be part of Ancelotti's coaching staff after impressing in beating Chelsea and drawing at Manchester United in his two previous Premier League games.

"I have seen from the performances in the last two weeks that the players are capable of so much," added Ancelotti.

- 'Key ingredients' - ====================

"The work Duncan has done is a great credit to him. Strong organization, strong discipline, and the right motivation are some of the key ingredients in football and I'm pleased that he will be part of my backroom team moving forward." Ancelotti is used to dining at European football's top table, but his immediate task will be to guarantee survival before trying to fulfill the ambitions of Everton's majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri.

The British-Iranian businessman has plowed in hundreds of millions of pounds over the past three years. However, that investment has not reaped many rewards on the pitch as Everton have finished seventh, eighth and eighth in the three full seasons since Moshiri's takeover.

"It is a pleasure to now welcome Carlo Ancelotti to Everton. He is one of the finest managers in world football and a proven winner, having achieved a remarkable level of success in each of Europe's major leagues," said Everton director of football Marcel Brands. "He is the perfect appointment for us. He embraces our vision for the club and we are sure that his enthusiasm to take the helm at Goodison together with his tactical abilities and well-renowned man-management will make him successful in this role."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Daryaganj violence: Delhi court sends Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad to 14 days' judicial custody.

Daryaganj violence Delhi court sends Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad to 14 days judicial custody....

AAP needs to set target of winning over 67 seats in Delhi Assembly polls: Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party needs to set a target of winning more seats in the upcoming election than in the 2015 polls when it secured 67 of the 70 assembly seats, Delhi Chief Minister and the partys national convener Arvind Kejriwal told party me...

UK's Johnson says he will keep pressing US over fatal crash

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday he would carry on trying to help the family of 19-year-old Briton Harry Dunn, killed in a road collision with a U.S. diplomats wife who then left the country. The law should take its cou...

BJP to launch info campaign on changes in citizenship law, to involve beneficiaries too

The BJP on Saturday announced a mass contact programme over the amended citizenship law as the party geared up to mobilise support for the contentious legislation amid widespread protests against it. Party general secretary Bhupender Yadav ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019