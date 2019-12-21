Left Menu
Report: Bucs expected to bring back QB Winston

The 25-year-old Florida State product is in his fifth season with the Buccaneers, who drafted him No. 1 overall in 2015. Image Credit: Flickr

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to bring back quarterback Jameis Winston for the 2020 season, according to a report from NFL Network on Saturday. The team still must decide whether to use the franchise tag or the transition tag to keep Winston. The 25-year-old Florida State product is in his fifth season with the Buccaneers, who drafted him No. 1 overall in 2015.

Winston has endured an up-and-down season with Tampa Bay. He entered Saturday with 4,573 passing yards, which leads the league, but he also is tops in the NFL with 24 interceptions to go along with 30 touchdown passes. As a rookie, Winston earned a Pro Bowl selection. He has not returned to the Pro Bowl since then and already has set a career-high for picks with two games to play, including Saturday's contest against the Houston Texans.

--Field Level Media

